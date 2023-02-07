Here's When Tom Brady Will Officially Begin His NFL Broadcasting Career

Watch : Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good"

Tom Brady wants to get the timing of his next career move just right.

The NFL quarterback, who announced his official retirement from the sport on Feb. 1, recently shared how he doesn't want to dash into his broadcasting duties at Fox Sports right away. Revealing that he'll be starting his new gig in Fall 2024, Brady said taking some time off in between the football field and the analyst desk will be "something that's great for me."

"Take some time to really learn," Brady told FS1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd on Feb. 6, "Become great at what I want to do. Become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."

Back in May 2022, Brady signed a deal to join Fox Sports after his sports career was over, according to ESPN. However, Brady's decision to start at Fox next year came down on how ready he was to give it his all.