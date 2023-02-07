Here's When Tom Brady Will Officially Begin His NFL Broadcasting Career

Tom Brady wants to get the timing of his next career move just right.
The NFL quarterback, who announced his official retirement from the sport on Feb. 1, recently shared how he doesn't want to dash into his broadcasting duties at Fox Sports right away. Revealing that he'll be starting his new gig in Fall 2024, Brady said taking some time off in between the football field and the analyst desk will be "something that's great for me."
"Take some time to really learn," Brady told FS1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd on Feb. 6, "Become great at what I want to do. Become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."
Back in May 2022, Brady signed a deal to join Fox Sports after his sports career was over, according to ESPN. However, Brady's decision to start at Fox next year came down on how ready he was to give it his all.
"One thing about my career—whether it's when I was drafted with the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs—I want to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down," he said. "I think my biggest motivator was that."
Until then, Brady will take time to learn the trade, as well as catch up on some much-deserved R&R.
"So, even in the future, I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time, strategizing, learning, growing and evolving," he said. "I have so many people to rely on and support me in that world, too. It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time for my Fox broadcasting job, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy."