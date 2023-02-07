Justin Hartley Teases Possible On-Screen Reunion With Wife Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas may be calling action on a new joint project.
The This Is Us star, who has acted alongside his wife Sofia in The Young and the Restless and NBC's Quantum Leap, revealed if he would be down to do another on-screen opportunity with the actress. Well, Justin is game—for a reason other than the one you may think.
"Absolutely we'll do that. For sure," he exclusively told E! News. "It's amazing. It's good for the environment too. You can carpool and everything, so it's wonderful."
As for what type of movie or TV show the couple will be embarking on? Only time will tell. But Justin, who married Sofia in May 2021, does have an upcoming project in the works that he is not only starring in, but also executive producing.
"I've got The Never Game coming to CBS," he told E! News. "We got the rights to a book called The Never Game—best-selling book New York Times, so we're optioning that and playing the lead character."
In addition to working on The Never Game, the 46-year-old stars in the Mo McRae film A Lot of Nothing—a thriller-drama that featured Mo's wife Lex Scott Davis playing one of the lead characters.
Reflecting on what it was like to direct his spouse on set, Mo told E! News it took them on a journey that made them closer.
"It was incredible because I had actually written a character with her in mind. Something interested that happened in that process: It put a tremendous amount of pressure on her to not disappoint," he explained. "And my wife is an extremely talented actress, but she had a lot of pressure. It was fun to get to work through that and let her just trust and be all the greatness that I already anticipated."
A Lot of Nothing opened in theaters and video on demand Feb. 3rd.
