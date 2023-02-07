Pamela Anderson Addresses Tim Allen's Denial to Flashing Her on Home Improvement Set

Pamela Anderson is sticking by her words.
In an excerpt of her memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety, the Baywatch star alleged Tim Allen flashed her while on the set of the '90s sitcom Home Improvement. On Jan. 23, Allen denied the allegation in a statement to E! News, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."
Now, Anderson has spoken out again to address her former castmate's denial.
"He has to deny it because look at the times we're in," Anderson told ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman in an interview published Feb. 6. "If he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that…' he'd be—a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg."
Recalling the alleged incident, Anderson, who posed as a cover model for Playboy before landing the role of Lisa in the series, said it went down during the first day of filming.
"I was in my dressing room and I came out," Anderson said. "And then he came out of his dressing room and he had this robe on."
The 55-year-old continued by alleging that Allen then opened his robe up in front of her.
"And then he closes it and he goes, ‘Now we're even—I've seen you naked, you've seen me naked. Now we can start the show,'" she said. "How could you make that up?"
Reflecting on why she included this story in her memoir, Anderson noted, "It was because it was my first job, Home Improvement, that I felt that was important to say."
"I only talked about really pivotal moments to try get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career," she said. "And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn't tell every story in my life, or I'd be writing volumes."
E! News reached out to Allen's rep regarding Pamela's latest remarks but did not receive additional comment.