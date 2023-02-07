Pamela Anderson Addresses Tim Allen's Denial to Flashing Her on Home Improvement Set

Watch : Pamela Anderson Doubles Down on Tim Allen Flashing Claim

Pamela Anderson is sticking by her words.

In an excerpt of her memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety, the Baywatch star alleged Tim Allen flashed her while on the set of the '90s sitcom Home Improvement. On Jan. 23, Allen denied the allegation in a statement to E! News, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Now, Anderson has spoken out again to address her former castmate's denial.

"He has to deny it because look at the times we're in," Anderson told ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman in an interview published Feb. 6. "If he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that…' he'd be—a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg."

Recalling the alleged incident, Anderson, who posed as a cover model for Playboy before landing the role of Lisa in the series, said it went down during the first day of filming.