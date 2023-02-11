Prepare to Swoon Over the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

Watch : MOST DARING Fashions of 2022: Kylie Jenner, Rihanna & More

If you're craving new fashion trends, then look no further.

New York Fashion Week kicked off to a satisfying start on Feb. 10, with designers from all over serving a scrumptious assortment of fabulous clothes from the fall/winter 2023 collections. Case in point? Christian Siriano brought a fashion fantasy to the runway with whimsical pieces straight out of a fairy tale, while Prabal Gurung created risqué gowns for those entering their villain era.

Brands like Nicholas Raefski, Collina Strada and Tara Babylon didn't shy away from presenting clothes with electrifying patterns, bold colors and architectural silhouettes. Plus, New York Fashion Week newcomers such as Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen and many others left an awe-inspiring first impression.

And of course, the annual fashion extravaganza wouldn't be complete without a few head-turning style moments from the biggest and brightest celebs. So, if you want to feel like you snagged a first-row seat to the runways, E! News has you covered.