The Bachelor: Why Zach Shallcross Sent Home One of the Season’s Frontrunners

Things can change on a dime on The Bachelor.

Though Christina Mandrell scored the first one-on-one date on Zach Shallcross' season—even making a surprise visit to the bachelor's childhood home to meet his family—the single mom from Nashville found herself sobbing on the mansion stairs by the end of the episode on Feb. 6.

So, how did we get here?

After Zach took Katie on a one-on-one date to the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, during which they sipped champagne under giant dinosaur bones and spent the night in a makeshift tent, it was time for the return of the Bachelor Bowl.

The women were split up into two teams—The Shall Crushers and The Ball Zachs—in a game of full-contact football, with the winning team earning an after-party with Zach.

After a victory for The Ball Zachs, Bailey pulled Zach aside and asked him why their seemingly strong initial connection had started to fade. "In my gut and in my heart, Bailey, I don't know," Zach said. "I just think from what we started from to where we are now, I'm just not confident that there is a future between us."

With very little pomp or circumstance, Bailey left the party on a one-way ticket home. While the other women were shocked by Bailey's departure, Christina called it "inevitable."