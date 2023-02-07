The Bachelor: Why Zach Shallcross Sent Home One of the Season’s Frontrunners

Things can change on a dime on The Bachelor.
Though Christina Mandrell scored the first one-on-one date on Zach Shallcross' season—even making a surprise visit to the bachelor's childhood home to meet his family—the single mom from Nashville found herself sobbing on the mansion stairs by the end of the episode on Feb. 6.
So, how did we get here?
After Zach took Katie on a one-on-one date to the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, during which they sipped champagne under giant dinosaur bones and spent the night in a makeshift tent, it was time for the return of the Bachelor Bowl.
The women were split up into two teams—The Shall Crushers and The Ball Zachs—in a game of full-contact football, with the winning team earning an after-party with Zach.
After a victory for The Ball Zachs, Bailey pulled Zach aside and asked him why their seemingly strong initial connection had started to fade. "In my gut and in my heart, Bailey, I don't know," Zach said. "I just think from what we started from to where we are now, I'm just not confident that there is a future between us."
With very little pomp or circumstance, Bailey left the party on a one-way ticket home. While the other women were shocked by Bailey's departure, Christina called it "inevitable."
The sharp words of Christina—who already earned the ire of Brianna on the first night in the mansion, when Christina said "I hate you" to her—did not sit well with the rest of the group.
"At this point, we're all just exhausted with Christina," Charity said. "For her to say that in a moment when someone gets sent home, that is actually awful."
Moments later, Charity earned Zach's group date rose—and things got even worse.
While the other girls congratulated Charity, a clearly agitated Christina spoke up and said, "Um, I'm just confused honestly. Maybe I missed something. But I'm just confused."
Hell hath no fury like Christina Mandrell scorned.
"I'm like, 'Bitch, shut upl'" Kylee said in confessional. "Once again, Christina was making it about herself and doesn't respect any of our feelings. So, I feel like something needs to be said to Zach pretty soon."
As it just so happened, there was a good ol' fashioned Bachelor pool party right around the corner, filled with hamburgers, pool toys and plenty of finger pointing.
At the party, Brianna told Zach that she wanted to leave because "our connection didn't get a chance to get off the ground because of hard things I've been going through in the house."
When Zach asked Brianna for specifics, she let it all out.
"A lot of the girls are struggling to be authentic because a lot of the girls in the house have had intimidation and really hard times with this person," Brianna continued, "but honestly the only reason I even feel comfortable sharing this with you right now is because I'm planning to leave. That person is Christina."
Mic drop.
Despite having already developed a connection with Christina, Zach wasn't afraid to confront her about the allegations. "It's come to my attention that the women in the house have felt hurt and insecure because of you," he told Christina. "I was shocked and I wanted to talk to you about that."
Christina did her best to defend herself. "I've been confronted by some of the girls," she said. "I'm rubbing people the wrong way. I'm able to be outgoing and happy and loud. A lot of people are taking that as me wanting to be the center of attention or that I'm privileged in a way, or that I'm more special or have a better relationship with you than other people because I met your family."
As Zach expressed his frustration, saying that he was on the show to "find my best friend" and didn't expect to "deal with stuff like this," Christina began to get emotional and pleaded with Zach. "Please help me," she begged. "Help me, help me, please help me."
Zach ended up telling Christina that he'd think on it before that evening's rose ceremony, leaving Christina to cry on the mansion stairs. "I'm a lot," Christina admitted. "I didn't hurt anybody intentionally at all. I don't know how to offer him anymore clarity because I'm just not good at that."
Going into the rose ceremony, Zach noted how he "had to be cautious and look at the big picture." And with one final rose left on Zach's golden platter, he decided to give it to Mercedes instead of Christina.
"Right now it just kind of hurts," Christina said after not receiving a rose. "Zach blew me away. I expected to like him, but not as much as I did so fast."
And just like that, one of the early favorites to win Zach's heart was sent home.
"I was myself and I hope he finds his person," Christina said. "Sadly, it's not me."
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.