Valentine's Day Will Be Extra Spicy for These Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologer Susan Miller

Will Cupid's arrows be flying in your direction on Valentine's Day?
You better believe we asked astrologer Susan Miller which zodiac signs will have an extra spicy holiday on Feb. 14. But before we whisper sweet nothings to you, the Astrology Zone founder explained why it's important to know how the planets will align the week of Valentine's Day.
"I want you to know what's coming," Susan shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Saturn conjunct the sun is one of the hardest aspects possible. It happens that week and affects everything."
Saturn conjunct the sun—which is usually a time when people are cautious, analytical and concerned with order in their surroundings—occurs on Feb. 16. But despite this timing, Susan noted that there is a lot to look forward to.
"This is a temporary situation," she reminded. So feel free to live it up on love day. "It's OK to send yourself flowers, go out with friends or treat yourself. It's probably better not to stay home."
Of course, there are a few zodiac signs that won't be as affected by Saturn conjunct the sun. So, go ahead and wear your heart on your sleeve and keep reading Susan's forecast to find out if you'll be in the mood for love this Valentine's Day.
Aries
"Aries is the celestial favorite this year for Jupiter, the giver of gifts and luck. Jupiter began gracing Aries' sign last year and again on Dec. 29, 2022, but that will end on May 16, 2023. This only comes by every 12 years. Finding genuine romance may be your favorite reward of all. Here's why: The ancient astrologers always wrote that having Jupiter conjunct the sun (which you have now) is the very best aspect to find your one true love. Single Aries, think about who you already met (and continue to meet until mid-May) because this is a critical phase! There's potential in that person. And if you're already attached, an engagement is possible soon! Already married? You both will bond closer."
Taurus
"You will get this wonderful rare aspect from May 16, 2023 to May 24, 2024, so be excited!"
Sagittarius
"Sagittarius has the benefit of Jupiter in their fifth house of true love. This can bring long-term love. But if you're single, keep circulating! If you hope for a baby, try between now and May 16 while Jupiter is still in fire-sign Aries. It's your very best time to try—the best in a decade."
Gemini
"You are dripping with magnetism and charisma because you have Mars in your sign. You have had Mars in Gemini since August 20—an unusually long time for Mars to spend time in one sign as he usually stays about seven weeks or so. You have lots of self-confidence (Mars is seeing to it that you do) and you are not afraid to put yourself 'out there.' Confidence is the ultimate aphrodisiac! And Mars also rules sex, so your sex appeal is hitting all-time highs."
Pisces
"Pisces is feeling the glitter, too, as the love planet Venus is currently in Pisces. You do not have to try too hard as Venus teaches the wisdom of letting others come to her on their own."
While only a handful of signs will be struck by love this Valentine's Day, Susan noted that everyone will be taken care of this year. (You can read her 2023 predictions for each sign here.) In fact, she noted that the most romantic day in 2023 falls on March 1 or March 2, depending on your time zone.
"Venus has her annual meeting with Jupiter," she said about the planets. "It happens once a year and they meet in a different sign. But it's been more than 10 years since they've met in Aries."
And no matter where the stars align, don't forget that romance doesn't always move at the speed of light. As Susan reminded us, "Finding love takes time."