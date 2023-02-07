Pro Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury Shares Lip Reconstruction Progress 3 Years After Dog Attack

Brooklinn Khoury is offering a glimpse inside her lip reconstruction journey.
The professional skateboarder, who was attacked by her cousin's pit bull in November 2020, recently posted a TikTok video of her progression after undergoing several procedures to reconstruct her upper lip and part of her nose. In the 15-second clip, Brooklinn responded to a user who noticed that her scars from the surgeries are barely noticeable.
"That's exactly what my surgeon was trying to do, hide my scars in my smile," she said in the Feb. 4 video, which has amassed more than 2 million views. "It's brilliant."
She then shared a montage of photos that showed her road to recovery.
"Look at these photos from after every surgery," she said, as images of of her numerous treatments displayed in the background. "Pay attention to how my face starts gradually looking better."
Shortly after posting her video, her TikTok followers celebrated her progression.
One user wrote, "It looks sooo amazing," to which another person responded, "You have an amazing surgeon, and your positivity is infectious. Love this journey."
According to Brooklinn, she had met the dog who attacked her many times before the incident. In a 2021 interview with People, the athlete recalled how the pit bull "sprung from a sitting position" to maul her face.
@brooklinnkhoury Replying to @shellbyster ? Sure Thing (sped up) - Miguel
"I was standing, and he was sitting," she explained a year after the incident, "he literally just sprung up. And he was literally, hanging — literally like arms, legs hanging off of my lip. And my first instinct was like, 'Oh my God, get on the ground with him, hold his head, go wherever he goes.'"
She added, "Finally, I felt a release. And then, something flew and hit the wall."
Since the attack, Brooklinn has been open about her experience and recently recalled being scared about her injuries shortly after it happened.
"I wrote this a few months after I got into the attack, 'I don't expect anyone to understand because how could you,'" she began her Dec. 12 Instagram. "I don't know how to explain the way that I feel when I look in the mirror. It's as if I'm a stranger, embodied in someone I've known before. She's somewhat familiar, but carries herself differently. I look up at myself and I see someone who has been patched up, to cover a mistake that should never have happened. I see someone who's exhausted from having to explain herself, to a society that's infatuated by perfection. She is someone who's trying to love what she sees but she's scared of what she is seeing.'"
Though the 23-year-old previously said it was hard to see what the future looked like after the attack, she now knows it was meant to make her stronger.
She added, "Thank God for giving me the strength, and the people I have in my life to help me grow, and continue to trust the process."