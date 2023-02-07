Pro Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury Shares Lip Reconstruction Progress 3 Years After Dog Attack

Watch : Chloe Lukasiak & Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury Confirm Love

Brooklinn Khoury is offering a glimpse inside her lip reconstruction journey.

The professional skateboarder, who was attacked by her cousin's pit bull in November 2020, recently posted a TikTok video of her progression after undergoing several procedures to reconstruct her upper lip and part of her nose. In the 15-second clip, Brooklinn responded to a user who noticed that her scars from the surgeries are barely noticeable.

"That's exactly what my surgeon was trying to do, hide my scars in my smile," she said in the Feb. 4 video, which has amassed more than 2 million views. "It's brilliant."

She then shared a montage of photos that showed her road to recovery.

"Look at these photos from after every surgery," she said, as images of of her numerous treatments displayed in the background. "Pay attention to how my face starts gradually looking better."

Shortly after posting her video, her TikTok followers celebrated her progression.

One user wrote, "It looks sooo amazing," to which another person responded, "You have an amazing surgeon, and your positivity is infectious. Love this journey."