12 Stylish Pieces From Mango That Look Double the Price

Don't you just love clothing and accessories that look way more expensive than they actually are? We know we do— which is why we've rounded up some of the cutest looks from Mango that look double what they actually cost. These pieces not only look sophisticated and elegant, but they're also thoughtfully designed, have beautiful tailoring and feel luxe to the touch. The key to shopping for pieces that look double the price is going for neutral colors, minimal and intentional designs, nice fabrics and timeless textures, and Mango is brimming with finds that fit the bill.
Whether you're looking for office staples or going-out accessories, Mango has the cutest pieces you need to build a wardrobe that only looks like it broke the bank. Scroll below and get to shopping some of our favorite picks.
Leather-Effect Biker Jacket
This leather-effect biker jacket is so chic and edgy. The look is currently on sale for $60, but that attention to detail gives the jacket a way more luxe look.
Turtle Neck Sweater
If you don't have a staple white turtleneck in your closet, you can snag this one from Mango on sale for $20. The thick, knitted fabric and tailored design make the sweater look more expensive than it actually is.
Striped Sweater With Zipper
This quarter-zip sweater is giving chic coastal grandmother. You can layer it over bodysuits, button-down shirts and more.
Denim Sling Back Shoes
This denim, crystal-embellished sling back shoes are giving us refined Y2K vibes. The decorative crystal details give the shoe a luxe feel without being too over-the-top.
Textured Chain Bag
Say hello to your new favorite handbag, for just $50. The gold chain strap and textured detailing make the bag feel so luxe. It comes in green, too!
Satin Pleated Jumpsuit
Adding pleated detailing to any garment gives it a more sophisticated feel. This creamy white jumpsuit looks so elegant because of the long, flowy fabric and waist-cinching belt.
Buttons Suit Waistcoat
The trendy possibilities are endless with this chic button suit waistcoat. You can pair the look with a long-sleeve layering top, bodysuit, bralettes and more. No matter how you style it, you'll be looking super sophisticated with that thoughtful tailoring.
Short Buckle Handle Bag
This minimalist buckle handle bag is the perfect everyday bag that will go with everything. It's currently on sale for $36.
Leather Effect Cross Skirt
This leather effect cross skirt looks so chic. The midi length and wrap knot detail make it extra flattering and elegant.
Perkins Collar Check Sweater
This checkered sweater is elevated with its high collar, thick material and contrasting hem and cuffs. You can dress it up with a pair of leather pants and heels.
Belt With Geometric Buckle
This geometric buckle belt is the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit. It comes in black and tan, for just $40.
Essential Cotton-Blend Shirt
Everyone needs a white button-down shirt in their wardrobe, and this cotton-blend one from Mango is a great flattering and chic option. You can wear it in so many different ways, whether that's with jeans or leather pants and more.