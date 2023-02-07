Vanderpump Rules: Everything You Need to Know Before the Season 10 Premiere

Catch up on all the off-screen Vanderpump Rules drama before the Bravo series returns on Feb. 8, from which couple called it quits to new romances and more.

By Paige Strout Feb 07, 2023 4:26 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Katie Maloney on Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Vanderpump Rules' landmark tenth season is almost here.

Ever since season nine wrapped up early last year, the cast of the Bravo reality series has been SUR-ving up plenty of off-camera drama to keep fans fed before the show returns on Feb. 8.

For starters, several couples have called it quits. Not only did Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy break off their engagement in December 2021, but Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce after 12 years together in March 2022.

And the stars' new relationships are sure to cause some drama among the cast, as Raquel and Tom were rumored to have hooked up during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding weekend in August 2022, much to Katie's displeasure.

But the new season won't just focus on the cast's breakups. James has since found new love with his girlfriend Ally Lewber while Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship continues to go strong.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Cast Photos

And outside of relationships, the Toms have had their hands full in between seasons building their new bar Schwartz and Sandy's, and Katie and Ariana have begun work on their own restaurant business venture.

Keep reading to catch up on everything you need to know before Vanderpump Rules season 10 premieres tomorrow, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Instagram
Filming Starts

Lala Kent shared an Instagram Story on July 13 revealing that filming had officially begun for Vanderpump Rules season 10. Cameras were also rolling at the grand opening of Schwartz and Sandy's. 

Instagram
New Bar, New Problems

Speaking of Schwartz and Sandy's...the new bar recently opened for business! Tom Sandoval told E! News as much in June, and he and Schwartz hosted the bar's grand opening party on July 19, meaning the Toms' new watering hole—and all of the drama that's sure to come with it—will definitely be featured on the upcoming season of VPR.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
The Bubbas Are Broken Up

Katie Maloney's divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz is sure to be a hot topic this season, and it sounds like she's not going to shy away from talking about it. "I feel like Tom and I, we've always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show," she said on her You're Gonna Love Me podcast July. "And it's never easy. I don't look forward to airing it. But I'd rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that."

Instagram
Two Tiny Cast Members Will Make Their Debut

No more Vanderbumps here! Lala and Scheana Shay have both welcomed their first children—Lala, a daughter named Ocean and Scheana, a daughter named Summer—since Vanderpump Rules last aired, meaning they're embarking on an entirely new filming process. 

Instagram
Post-Divorce Dating

Katie revealed back in May that she had already been on at least one date since splitting from Tom, meaning viewers will likely get to see her explore being single for the first time ever on the show. Tom, meanwhile, will have a fling of his own...with one of their co-stars!

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
A Potential Plot Point

A source told E! News on Aug. 25 that Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which his ex Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards
Give Them (Single) Lala

As is the case with Katie, Vanderpump Rules hasn't seen a single Lala in a while. However, now that she and her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett have been split for nearly a year and a half, she's ready to jump back into the dating pool—even if it means running "full background checks" on her potential suitors, Lala said in an Amazon Live stream in February. "I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to," she revealed. "And I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged I guess. Who knows? I'm not doing what I did back then."

Getty images
Katie and Ariana's Sandwich Shop Is in the Works

In June, Katie gave an update on the sandwich shop she and Ariana Madix plan to open together. "We've just been working with a consulting group who are amazing and brilliant and have opened up places of their own and worked with some amazing clients around L.A.," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "And we spent a lot of time crystallizing the whole vision and the whole concept. It's called Something About Her, but it's going to be more than sandwiches. We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality. Kind of like retail, wine bar, wine, and beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well depending on the space we can get."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A New Relationship for James

James Kennedy and his new girlfriend Ally Lewber made their red carpet debut in March and appear to still be going strong. In fact, Ally officially joined season 10 as a full-time cast member.

Instagram / James Kennedy
Raquel's Nerves Are Setting In

Raquel admitted that filming with her ex James is going to be a tad bit awkward. "It's going to be a different dynamic this time," she said in July, "and we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

Instagram
Fresh Friendships

Raquel has other reasons to be excited for season 10, though. As she told Scheana on her podcast in July, "I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock [Davies] and Sandoval and even Schwartz, so it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

Instagram
A Group Divided?

That said, don't count out lots of drama to come. Raquel told Page Six that Katie's split from Tom has changed the dynamic in their friend group, but Katie clapped back on that claim in June, writing in an Instagram comment, "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."

Getty Images
Shifting Alliances

Katie and Tom may not want their friends to have to choose between them, but Lala is adamant that anyone who chooses to associate with her ex is not someone she wants to associate with herself. As such, when Schwartz was spotted hanging out with Randall last year, "I cut him out," Lala said on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm not the type of person to say, like, 'You have to pick a side,' but in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No Trouble in Paradise Here

Though VPR has seen more than its fair share of breakups in recent months, Sandoval assured E! News in June that he and Ariana are "going strong." 

Instagram
Scheana's Wedding Will Be Featured

Scheana and Brock Davies said "I do" on Aug. 23 in Cancun, and many of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars were in attendance. The destination wedding will be a major storyline on the new season.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
New Couple Alert?

After allegedly hooking up at Scheana's wedding, Raquel teased a new "flirty friendship" with Schwartz this season at BravoCon 2022 while Schwartz told E! News they had a "connection."

"Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer," he confirmed in October. "I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed…I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Not-So-Friendly Exes

The explosive season 10 trailer teased Katie blowing up at Tom over his relationship with Raquel.

"I never had hatred for you and now I do," she says. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
New Main Titles

Fans can also get excited about brand new opening credits, which you can watch here.

Trending Stories

1

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon on "Awkward" Pics

2

The Truth About Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon's Red Carpet Pics

3

Maria Menounos Expecting Baby After Decade-Long Fertility Journey

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon on "Awkward" Pics

2

The Truth About Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon's Red Carpet Pics

3

Maria Menounos Expecting Baby After Decade-Long Fertility Journey

4

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams False Narratives

5

Showtime Announces 3 New Dexter, 4 New Billions Series