Vanderpump Rules: Everything You Need to Know Before the Season 10 Premiere

Watch : Katie Maloney on Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Vanderpump Rules' landmark tenth season is almost here.

Ever since season nine wrapped up early last year, the cast of the Bravo reality series has been SUR-ving up plenty of off-camera drama to keep fans fed before the show returns on Feb. 8.

For starters, several couples have called it quits. Not only did Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy break off their engagement in December 2021, but Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce after 12 years together in March 2022.

And the stars' new relationships are sure to cause some drama among the cast, as Raquel and Tom were rumored to have hooked up during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding weekend in August 2022, much to Katie's displeasure.

But the new season won't just focus on the cast's breakups. James has since found new love with his girlfriend Ally Lewber while Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship continues to go strong.