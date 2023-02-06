Ashley Benson Is Dating Oil Heir Brandon Davis

Watch : Ashley Benson Mocks L.A. Girls With "Blowfish" Selfie

This is no pretty little lie: Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are an item.

Yes, the Pretty Little Liars alum and Brandon—the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis—have been dating for a few months, a source tells E! News. As for how it's going between them? The source noted that the pair "are really into each other."

Indeed, they're a slam dunk duo. Just last month, Ashley, 33, and Brandon, 43, were photographed sitting court side together at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat basketball game Jan. 4. Brandon was not only captured posing with Ashley, but resting his arm on her leg while watching the game.

E! News has reached out to reps for Brandon and Ashley for comment, and has not heard back.

Her relationship with Brandon follows her on-again, off-again romance with G-Eazy. The pair first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, when they were seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles, but by Feb. the next year a source exclusively confirmed to E! News that they had broken up.