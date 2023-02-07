You Season 4 Refresher: All of Joe Goldberg's Victims... So Far

Before Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg on season four of Netflix's You, catch up on three seasons' worth of his kills.

By JD Knapp Feb 07, 2023 4:00 PMTags
TVPenn BadgleyCelebritiesNetflixYou
Watch: You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe Has His Own Stalker

Warning: This article contains spoilers for seasons one through three of You

We've been waiting for You.

Believe it or not, Penn Badgley is just about ready to return to your screens when part one of You season four premieres Feb. 9.

While Joe Goldberg's love interests Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Candace (Ambyr Childers) and, well, Love (Victoria Pedretti) may not have necessarily survived to see the light of the fourth season, the jury is still out on Tati Gabrielle's Marienne.

Joe has been on quite the rampage since You debuted on Lifetime in 2018. The series, created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, then moved to Netflix for the remainder of its run and will return for season four, part two on March 9.

The teaser for the upcoming batch of episodes, released Jan. 9, promised a new stalker in the form of the Eat the Rich Killer, with their eyes set squarely on Joe's newly assumed identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in London.

photos
You Season 4: Everything We Know

In addition to Badgley and Gabrielle, season four welcomes new blood Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers into the mix. Of course, as fans have learned over the last five years, being main cast on You doesn't guarantee your safety by any means.

So, while you await the return of You, here's a refresher on everyone killed by Joe Goldberg so far:

(And that's not to mention all those killed at Love's hands once she joined the fun in season two.)

NETFLIX

Benji, season one

Joe's first on-camera victim, played by Lou Taylor Pucci, got to see our favorite killer's rage up close and personal. It's just too bad he wasn't able to survive his peanut allergy.

NETFLIX

Peach, season one

Beck's best friend, played by Shay Mitchell, was You's first major character death. While she managed to live through a beating at Joe's hands, she did not survive their tussle for a gun.

NETFLIX

Ron, season one

Daniel Cosgrove played the abusive parole officer boyfriend of Joe's neighbor Claudia. However, Joe did not let him live once he turned his abuse towards Claudia's son, Paco.

NETFLIX

Elijah, season one

Joe's first love Candace (Ambyr Childers) cheated on him with Elijah before the events of season one. We eventually saw Joe push the record executive, played by Esteban Benito, off a roof.

NETFLIX

Beck, season one

The season one protagonist—played by Elizabeth Lail—captured our hearts, but she unfortunately did not survive being captured by Joe and was strangled in the finale.

NETFLIX

Jasper, season two

Steven W. Bailey played season two's first victim. Joe cut Jasper into pieces over a measly $53,000.

NETFLIX

Henderson, season two

The Hollywood creep, played by Chris D'Elia, was Joe's lone other victim in season two. All the rest were killed off by new love interest, Love (Victoria Pedretti).

NETFLIX

Ryan, season three

The nosy journalist survived his initial fall at Joe's hands. However, the single dad, played by Scott Michael Foster, wasn't able to endure those stab wounds.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Love, season three

Joe's fan-favorite love interest, played by Victoria Pedretti, did her best to outsmart You's big bad in the season three finale. However, those plans went up in flames.

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon's Red Carpet Pics

2

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon on "Awkward" Pics

3

Maria Menounos Expecting Baby After Decade-Long Fertility Journey

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon's Red Carpet Pics

2

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon on "Awkward" Pics

3

Maria Menounos Expecting Baby After Decade-Long Fertility Journey

4

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams False Narratives

5

Showtime Announces 3 New Dexter, 4 New Billions Series