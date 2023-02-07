You Season 4 Refresher: All of Joe Goldberg's Victims... So Far

Watch : You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe Has His Own Stalker

Warning: This article contains spoilers for seasons one through three of You

We've been waiting for You.

Believe it or not, Penn Badgley is just about ready to return to your screens when part one of You season four premieres Feb. 9.

While Joe Goldberg's love interests Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Candace (Ambyr Childers) and, well, Love (Victoria Pedretti) may not have necessarily survived to see the light of the fourth season, the jury is still out on Tati Gabrielle's Marienne.

Joe has been on quite the rampage since You debuted on Lifetime in 2018. The series, created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, then moved to Netflix for the remainder of its run and will return for season four, part two on March 9.

The teaser for the upcoming batch of episodes, released Jan. 9, promised a new stalker in the form of the Eat the Rich Killer, with their eyes set squarely on Joe's newly assumed identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in London.