Find Out Who The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Is Playing on Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri is getting out of the kitchen.

The actress, who plays Sydney on FX's The Bear, has joined the second season of ABC's Abbott Elementary, E! News can confirm.

Ayo will play Janine's (Quinta Brunson) often discussed, yet-to-be seen sister Ayesha on the Feb. 8 episode of the Emmy-winning comedy.

Quinta, who also created Abbott Elementary, celebrated the casting on Twitter Feb. 6, posting a photo of herself, Ayo and Janelle James, who plays Principal Ava Coleman on the show. The actress captioned the photo alongside two heart emojis, "new episode this Wednesday."

While Ayesha will only appear briefly in the episode, titled "Valentine's Day," the network says Ayo will return later in the season for a "larger storyline."

In a sneak peek of the episode shared by Entertainment Weekly, Janine prepares for a FaceTime call with Ayesha on her birthday, telling Jacob (Chris Perfetti) that her sister can be "really intense," "over-the-top," and "nosy."