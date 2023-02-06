Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day: How the Royal Family Is Marking the Occasion 4 Months After Her Death

Exactly 71 years after Queen Elizabeth II took the throne, her royal family is marking the occasion differently since her September 2022 death. Find out what they are doing on her accession day.

Queen Elizabeth II's accession day feels different this year.

Since 1952, Feb. 6 has been the day royal watchers mark the anniversary of the Queen taking the throne and starting her historic reign following the death of her father, King George VI.

But this week, the Queen's family is marking the first anniversary of her accession since her death in September.

King Charles IIIQueen Consort Camilla and the rest of the royal family will spend the day privately, as there are no scheduled engagements, People reports.

Just one year ago, the Queen marked the 70th anniversary of her accession in 1952 with a message to the people that expressed her determination to live a life devoted to service and her gratitude to family.

"I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family," she said. "I was blessed that in Prince Philip, I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father's reign."

She also expressed excitement for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which was a four-day celebration in June 2022 in honor of her 70 years on the throne.

"I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for," she said. "These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth."

King George VI passed away on Feb. 6, 1952, at the Sandringham House in Norfolk, resulting in his eldest daughter becoming Great Britain's new monarch.

Queen Elizabeth's reign, however, came to an end on Sept. 8, 2022, when she died peacefully at the age of 96. She was buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"Thank you for your infectious smile," Prince Harry shared in a statement after his grandmother's death. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

