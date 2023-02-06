Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day: How the Royal Family Is Marking the Occasion 4 Months After Her Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Cause of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II's accession day feels different this year.

Since 1952, Feb. 6 has been the day royal watchers mark the anniversary of the Queen taking the throne and starting her historic reign following the death of her father, King George VI.

But this week, the Queen's family is marking the first anniversary of her accession since her death in September.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the rest of the royal family will spend the day privately, as there are no scheduled engagements, People reports.

Just one year ago, the Queen marked the 70th anniversary of her accession in 1952 with a message to the people that expressed her determination to live a life devoted to service and her gratitude to family.

"I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family," she said. "I was blessed that in Prince Philip, I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father's reign."