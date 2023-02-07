Pregnant Keke Palmer Doing a Morning Dance in Her Underwear Will Brighten Your Day

Watch : Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names

She's not going to be a regular mom, she's going to be a cool mom.

More than two months after Keke Palmer revealed on Saturday Night Live that she is expecting her first baby, the Nope star can't help but dance right through her pregnancy.

On Feb. 5, the 29-year-old started her day with a jam session that included nothing but underwear and some good tunes. "Goodmorning y'all!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Sunday from me && the bump."

In the video, Keke was filmed moving and grooving in her bedroom to "They D-king" by Lil Boosie.

The joyful video resulted in hundreds of comments from followers, who couldn't get enough of seeing Keke feeling herself for all the right reasons.

"This makes me so happy," Kacey Musgraves wrote in the comment section. Holly Robinson Peete added, "You got twins in there?? I definitely couldn't move like that w my twins. Such a cute mom2B!"