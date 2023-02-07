Pregnant Keke Palmer Doing a Morning Dance in Her Underwear Will Brighten Your Day

The secret to Keke Palmer's pregnancy may be good tunes and epic dance moves. See the Nope star groove to a Lil Boosie hit in just her underwear.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 07, 2023 1:04 AMTags
PregnanciesCelebritiesKeke Palmer
Watch: Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names

She's not going to be a regular mom, she's going to be a cool mom.

More than two months after Keke Palmer revealed on Saturday Night Live that she is expecting her first baby, the Nope star can't help but dance right through her pregnancy.

On Feb. 5, the 29-year-old started her day with a jam session that included nothing but underwear and some good tunes. "Goodmorning y'all!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Sunday from me && the bump."

In the video, Keke was filmed moving and grooving in her bedroom to "They D-king" by Lil Boosie.

The joyful video resulted in hundreds of comments from followers, who couldn't get enough of seeing Keke feeling herself for all the right reasons.

"This makes me so happy," Kacey Musgraves wrote in the comment section. Holly Robinson Peete added, "You got twins in there?? I definitely couldn't move like that w my twins. Such a cute mom2B!"

photos
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Romance Rewind

For the record, Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson said they are only expecting a baby boy later this year. As for the baby's name, that is still a work in progress.

"We're not saying the name, but the name for us—it gives American," Keke said on the Jan. 31 episode of her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast. "It gives Black American storyline. We're not going for anything too unique. It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural [name]. I love that. No aesthetic baby."

As Keke's road to motherhood continues, keep scrolling to see all of her cute pregnancy moments.

Trending Stories

1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Evan McClintock

2

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon on "Awkward" Pics

3

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Instagram
Dancing Queen

On Feb. 5, Keke shared a video of herself dancing in her underwear, writing on Instagram, "Goodmorning y'all!!! Happy Sunday from me && the bump."

Dalvin Adams
Baby Boy

Keke confirmed her baby's sex by captioning the shot, "there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!"

David LaChapelle/@david_lachapelle
Goddess Vibes

"its giving POETRY," Keke wrote of her maternity photo shoot with David LaChapelle on Jan. 9. "it's giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it's giving MASTERPIECE."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Pregancy Glow

Keke shined bright in a sparkly sequins Michael Kors gown that featured a sexy plunging neckline and cutouts.

Instagram
A Babe on Her Babymoon

The actress shared gorgeous outtakes from her recent tropical vacation, in which she and her partner Darius Jackson celebrated their babymoon.

Tiktok
Neon Queen

Keke rocked this lime green and hot pink ensemble in a dancing TikTok video on Dec. 6.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Baring Her Bump

The Nope star announced her pregnancy on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, unbuttoning her tan coat to reveal her growing belly underneath.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Oh Baby!

Keke also bared her bump during a doctor's office skit during her appearance on SNL.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Sweater Weather

The actress bundled up her baby bump in in a white knitted sweater and silver jacket while starring in a SNL digital short with SZA.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Live From New York

Keke closed out her appearance on SNL in a cropped navy number that showed off her baby belly.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
Comfy and Cozy

In a photo posted on boyfriend Darius Jackson's Instagram Story, Keke looked comfy and cozy in a brown sweater dress during a dinner date. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Evan McClintock

2

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon on "Awkward" Pics

3

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

4

Showtime Announces 3 New Dexter, 4 New Billions Series

5

See Chris Brown's Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album