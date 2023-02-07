Pregnant Keke Palmer Doing a Morning Dance in Her Underwear Will Brighten Your Day

She's not going to be a regular mom, she's going to be a cool mom.
More than two months after Keke Palmer revealed on Saturday Night Live that she is expecting her first baby, the Nope star can't help but dance right through her pregnancy.
On Feb. 5, the 29-year-old started her day with a jam session that included nothing but underwear and some good tunes. "Goodmorning y'all!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Sunday from me && the bump."
In the video, Keke was filmed moving and grooving in her bedroom to "They D-king" by Lil Boosie.
The joyful video resulted in hundreds of comments from followers, who couldn't get enough of seeing Keke feeling herself for all the right reasons.
"This makes me so happy," Kacey Musgraves wrote in the comment section. Holly Robinson Peete added, "You got twins in there?? I definitely couldn't move like that w my twins. Such a cute mom2B!"
For the record, Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson said they are only expecting a baby boy later this year. As for the baby's name, that is still a work in progress.
"We're not saying the name, but the name for us—it gives American," Keke said on the Jan. 31 episode of her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast. "It gives Black American storyline. We're not going for anything too unique. It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural [name]. I love that. No aesthetic baby."
As Keke's road to motherhood continues, keep scrolling to see all of her cute pregnancy moments.