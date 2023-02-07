RHONJ Preview: The Real Reason Teresa Giudice Didn't Ask Melissa Gorga to Be in Her Wedding

Watch : Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice

It looks like more people are involved in Teresa Giudice's family drama than just Joe and Melissa Gorga.

While chatting with Margaret Josephs in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 premiere, Teresa explains how her co-star contributed to her ongoing feud with her brother and sister-in-law.

Teresa and Margaret ended season 12 of the Bravo series on a sour note, as Teresa wasn't happy about her questioning her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas' character. Their conflict reached its peak on the group's Nashville trip, as Teresa threw glasses across the table at Margaret while confronting her about rumors she allegedly spread about Louie.

And while they are looking to put it all in the past during lunch at Teresa's house during the show's Feb. 7 episode, Margaret can't help but call Teresa a "grudge holder," which she denies.

"But what about Melissa and Joe? I know there's issues," Margaret asks, to which Teresa responds, "Because of you."