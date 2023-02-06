Niall Horan and Liam Payne Supporting Harry Styles' Grammy Wins Is Simply Perfect

They're still the greatest team that the world has ever seen.
Following Harry Styles' Grammy wins on Feb. 5, Niall Horan and Liam Payne both showed their support for their former One Direction bandmate by sharing a sweet post on Instagram.
"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to," Liam wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the "Golden" singer smiling down at his Grammy award, "and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned."
He added, "God bless you brother congratulations."
As for Niall's tribute, the "Flicker" singer shared a photo of the moment Harry took the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year on his Instagram Stories, writing, "very proud @harrystyles."
Harry was nominated alongside Bad Bunny, Adele, Beyoncé, Lizzo and more in the category. In addition, he also scooped up the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at this year's Grammys.
"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," Harry said in his acceptance speech for Album of the Year. "I listen to everyone in this category when I'm alone and I think on nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."
He added, "This doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice, thank you very, very much."
In addition to Niall, Liam and Harry, the trio formed One Direction alongside Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik when they were grouped together on The X Factor in 2010. Following Zayn's exit from the band in March 2015, the now-foursome band announced they would be taking an extended hiatus in September of that year. They released their final album Made in the A.M. that November.
Together or apart, the One Direction boys have a whole lot of history—and that will never change.