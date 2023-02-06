Niall Horan and Liam Payne Supporting Harry Styles' Grammy Wins Is Simply Perfect

Watch : Harry Styles Praised by One Direction Bandmates After His Grammy Wins

They're still the greatest team that the world has ever seen.

Following Harry Styles' Grammy wins on Feb. 5, Niall Horan and Liam Payne both showed their support for their former One Direction bandmate by sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to," Liam wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the "Golden" singer smiling down at his Grammy award, "and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned."

He added, "God bless you brother congratulations."

As for Niall's tribute, the "Flicker" singer shared a photo of the moment Harry took the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year on his Instagram Stories, writing, "very proud @harrystyles."