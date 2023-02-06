Briogeo's Plant-Powered Haircare Products Are the Key to Healthy, Clean Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Briogeo's haircare products are all about celebrating, supporting and empowering different hair types. Founded by Nancy Twine, the youngest African-American to launch a line at Sephora, Briogeo's haircare products are all plant-powered and produce visible results that users rave about. Whether we're talking about the lightweight density serum that visibly transforms hair in as little as 16 weeks or the leave-in defining crème made for curly hair, you can't go wrong with incorporating Briogeo's products into your hair care regimen— as evident in the thousands of positive reviews from users with all sorts of hair types!

No matter your hair color, texture or type, Briogeo's haircare products will have you wearing your hair with confidence. Scroll below to shop some of our favorite Briogeo picks.