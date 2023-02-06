Briogeo's Plant-Powered Haircare Products Are the Key to Healthy, Clean Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Briogeo's haircare products are all about celebrating, supporting and empowering different hair types. Founded by Nancy Twine, the youngest African-American to launch a line at Sephora, Briogeo's haircare products are all plant-powered and produce visible results that users rave about. Whether we're talking about the lightweight density serum that visibly transforms hair in as little as 16 weeks or the leave-in defining crème made for curly hair, you can't go wrong with incorporating Briogeo's products into your hair care regimen— as evident in the thousands of positive reviews from users with all sorts of hair types!
No matter your hair color, texture or type, Briogeo's haircare products will have you wearing your hair with confidence. Scroll below to shop some of our favorite Briogeo picks.
Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème
If you have wavy, curly or coily hair, you need this leave-in defining crème. The rice amino and avocado curl crème has no sulfates, parabens or silicone, and it'll give you the most vibrant and bouncy curls.
Scalp Revival™ Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
This Scalp Revival™ Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo is a Briogeo bestseller, for good reason. It's made with charcoal and coconut oil to alleviate and nourish dry, itchy scalps. One reviewer shares, "I have had dry scalp issues for years. This cleared it up in 3-4 washes when using the whole system. Couldn't recommend more!"
Destined for Density™ Megastrength+ Caffeine + Biotin Peptide Density Serum
If you need a hair pick-me-up, you need this Destined for Density™ hair serum that utilizes caffeine, biotin, caffeine and more to get fuller, healthier-looking hair. One review of the lightweight serum explains, "This product absorbs so quickly and is non greasy on my scalp!! I have already noticed some small baby hairs growing in! I can't wait to see the long-term results. I love the shampoo/conditioner as well as the pills."
Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Mask
Dry, damaged hair is a thing of the past with this Deep Conditioning Mask. It has avocado oil, sweet almond oil, aloe and more to get you the most nourished and healthy looking and feeling tresses ever.
Scalp Revival™ MegaStrength+ Dandruff Relief Shampoo Charcoal + AHA/BHA With Salicylic Acid 3%
Itching scalp? Flaking due to dandruff, psoriasis and more? This stuff is for you! This dandruff relief shampoo has charcoal and AHA/BHA with Salicylic Acid to reduce irritation and flaking.
