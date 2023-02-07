Exclusive

Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You

Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3

It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen.

And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's series Princess Power, Drew weighed in on whether she'd be interested in reuniting with her Charlie's Angels co-stars for a potential third installment.

"Yes," she exclusively told E! News correspondent Carolina Bermudez on the Feb. 7 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). But the 47-year-old would only do it if her fellow Princess Power executive producer, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, joined in on the action.

After Savannah asked Drew, "Can I get a cameo?" she enthusiastically responded, "You have to be one of the Angels," adding, "Me and Savannah and Cameron and Lucy in 2025, probably...most likely."

In addition to starring in 2001's Charlie's Angels and its 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle—both based on the 1970s TV show of the same name—Drew also served as a producer on both films.

20 Kick-Ass Secrets About Charlie's Angels Revealed

However, Drew was not involved with the 2019 Charlie's Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks, which starred Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the film's titular spies.

And just like Charlie's Angels, Drew and Savannah's new kids' show Princess Power features a female leading cast.

Based on Savannah and co-author Allison Oppenheim's books Princesses Wear Pants and Princesses Save the World, the show follows four princesses from different kingdoms as they work together to make their world a better place.

Hear more from Drew and Savannah on E! News tonight, Feb. 7, at 11 p.m. on E!.

Princess Power is now streaming on Netflix.

