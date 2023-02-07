Tinx's New Hot Sauce Dressing Is Here to Spice Up Your Life

Watch : Tinx's HOT TAKE on Dating, Tabasco & Salad

If you follow Tinx, you know that she's a firm believer that hot sauce can and should be used as a dressing. Taking that staunch belief to new heights, the TikTok star and content creator has partnered with Tabasco on a hot sauce dressing, more specifically a delicious Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing that will become your new go-to for bowls, salads, as a condiment or dipping sauce and more.

The zesty, herby and perfectly spiced dressing is made with 50% Tabasco Green Sauce and 50% Tinx-approved ingredients like avocado, EVOO and spices. An added bonus? The first 10,000 orders placed on Amazon come with a free entrée at Chipotle Mexican Grill that's redeemable in the Chipotle app or online.

Tinx sat down to chat with E! Insider Shop on all things Tabasco, using hot sauce as dressing, what's keeping her own life spicy, how to make her "hot girl salad" and so much more.

"I've been on a quest to normalize hot sauce as a dressing for as long as I can remember," Tinx tells us. "I've been a Tabasco stan for forever, specifically the green Tabasco."

This marks Tabasco's first-ever talent product collaboration, and Tinx's love for hot sauce on just about everything she eats (have you seen her Chipotle bowl order?) makes her the perfect candidate for the partnership.

