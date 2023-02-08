Why The Flash's Grant Gustin Is Ready to Say Goodbye After 9 Seasons

Watch : Stephen Amell Cries "Every Day" Over "Arrow" Ending

Before you know it, life can go by in a flash.

Just ask Grant Gustin, who has portrayed lightning-quick Barry Allen for the last nine years on The Flash.

"I'm ready for it to be over," he told E! News ahead of The CW show's ninth and final season. "And that's not for any negative reason. It's like when you're getting ready to finish high school and—granted I don't know what college I'm going to after this, I might not get into college—but you're excited to wrap up and move on to the next phase of your life."

Gustin, who shares 17-month-old daughter Juniper Grace with wife LA Thoma, added, "I'm ready emotionally and my family is ready to just kind of move into the next chapter together."

He's not entirely sure what that next chapter has in store—but not having it all mapped out is not exactly new for Gustin. As the 33-year-old explained, he's never put too much thought into The Flash's inevitable conclusion since the Arrow spinoff sped onto screens in 2014.

"I never had a real expectation, I've never tried to visualize how it would end after all these years," Gustin shared. "So, I have no idea what to expect from this last one, whatever script I receive in my inbox is what I'll accept as our story and then move forward with."