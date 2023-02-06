Step Aside, Austin Butler: Matthew McConaughey Is Now Voicing Elvis

Watch : Austin Butler Finally Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Elvis Idea

A new King has entered the building.

Eight months after Austin Butler shook us up with his Oscar-nominated Elvis role, Matthew McConaughey is now mastering the voice of Elvis Presley. What for? Netflix's upcoming animated series Agent Elvis, which hits the streamer in March.

"Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible," McConaughey's Elvis says in the teaser, which dropped Feb. 6. "All it takes is someone with a dream. Because when a man dreams, he can change the world."

However, Agent Elvis has a lot more than crooning and shaking his hips on his plate.

"Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves," the streamer teases of the series, "all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll."

Dressed in the late icon's trademark jumpsuits paired with his iconic pompadour, Agent Elvis must navigate a world of bad guys, high-powered weapons and, naturally, murderous monkeys.