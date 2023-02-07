How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Director Spills on Casting Matthew McConaughey and That Love Fern

10. When it came to Andie's style for the rest of the movie, Patch explained to CNN, "I wanted to use various designers to make it more real, as opposed to me designing them." The costumer turned to Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Marni, Narciso Rodriguez and Marc Jacobs to assemble the stylish writer's wardrobe.

11. Explaining that he "loves to work in sneaky ways to keep things fresh and in the moment," Petrie was a big advocate of his actors improvising in scenes.

"I'm going to Kate and saying, 'Hey, see if you can get him to do this?'" he shared. "And I'm going to Matthew and telling him, 'See if you can get her to do that,' but you're in opposites, so they are each given an intention that the other one is going to thwart."

One shining example can be found in the scene where Andie surprised Benjamin by bringing a dog to his office. "I was standing with Kate and saw Matthew across the room looking at his reflection and fixing his hair," Petrie recalled. "I turned to Kate and said, 'Hey, it's not in the script, but somewhere in the scene just start kissing him and try to mess his hair up as much as you can.' And immediately Kate's so excited about the scene, she's got this secret."

Rather than call cut over the unexpected gesture, McConaughey "went with it and I knew that at any given time that I could throw stuff at these two actors and they would just go with it," Petrie said.