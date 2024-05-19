32 Baby Shower Gifts From Amazon That New Parents Will Go (Goo-Goo) Gaga Over

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Babies are just about the cutest things ever, and they deserve all the love and adoration in the world. No one knows this more than soon-to-be parents, who are sure to have a lot on their plates as they prepare to welcome their new family member into the world.
There's nothing that quite measures up to that feeling and experience of expecting a baby, which can make it difficult to think of unique and meaningful baby shower gifts that fully express your love for the baby and parents. If you find yourself stressing over what to bring to your friend or family's baby shower, we've got your back. As people who have been to a ton of baby showers, and as a mom of two, we have some opinions on new baby stuff.
So, we've rounded up some sweet, unique and practical gift ideas that are sure to earn you the title of "Favorite Person" in the eyes of both the little one and their parents for many years to come. So baby, baby, baby, oh— don't worry and get ready to do some shopping.
Aveeno Baby Mommy & Me Daily Bathtime Gift Set
This 4-piece bathtime gift set is a collections of baby bath essentials and comes in a convenient, reusable wicker basket for easy gifting and storing. The set includes bathing essentials like lavender- and vanilla-scented wash and shampoo that are hypoallergenic and tearfree.
Boon Cacti Bottle Cleaning Brush Set
There's nothing cuter than this cleaning brush set that looks like a cactus in a pot. It includes a bottle brush, straw brush, nipple brush, and a detail brush, that's perfect for washing out bottles, but also for cleaning water bottles, sippy cups, and more, as kids get older.
Dad and Mom Est 2024 Travel Mug Tumbler
Someone gifted my husband and I these tumblers when our first baby was born and we still use them (and smile). They're made of stainless steel and insulated to keep drinks hot or cold, plus they're super cute.
Cuddle Club Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit
This fleece baby bunting bodysuit may very well be the cutest thing in any newborn's wardrobe. It's available in a wide variety of designs, colors and patterns, and the cozy fleece material keeps babies warm when they need it. The rollover cuffs also convert to mittens and booties, providing ultimate climate control and comfort.
Dr. Brown’s Natural Flow Anti-Colic Options+ First Year Feeding Set
This first year feeding set is sure to please any parent-to-be. The set includes multiple bottles that feature an anti-colic vent system to help preserve bottle milk nutrients and aid in digestion for a better night's sleep, according to the brand. The kit also comes with a silicone one-piece pacifier, dishwasher bag, bottle brush and storage/travel caps.
Comotomo Baby Bottle Bundle, 7-piece set
Not all babies like the same bottles. My first son loved Dr. Brown's (above), but my second son loved Comotomo bottles. Designed to mimic breastfeeding, this 7-piece set includes two 5-ounce bottles, two 8-ounce bottles, and slow flow and fast flow replacement nipples. Plus, they feature anti-colic vents to prevent colic, gas, and spit-up.
Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller
As a new mom (and a runner), I wanted to incorporate my new baby into my exercise routine, which is why I'm recommending this jogging stroller. I love it so much, I got the double when I had a second baby (link below). It's been highly recommended in my mom and running groups and glides so easily on pavement, you feel like you're pushing nothing at all. Please get this the new parents in your life.
Simple Joys By Carter's Unisex Babies' Flannel Receiving Blankets
These flannel receiving blankets have over 7,900 5-star reviews on Amazon, and they're made out of soft, breathable cotton that's machine-washable. There are 7 blankets included in each pack, each a different pattern or color.
Skip Hop Baby Activity Center
This activity center has been a godsend for each of my children. Once they reach up to 25 pounds, it's a great place to set them down and keep them occupied until they're toddlers (it easily converts to a play table). I've also noticed that every one of my mom friends owns one, too.
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
This forehead thermometer features non-contact technology for hygienic use, so new parents can regularly monitor their baby's physical health safely. According to the brand, the thermometer can read a person's body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead. It features an intuitive single-button control design to read and show a person's temperature almost immediately on its easy-to-read LED display.
Fisher-Price Pretend Video Game Controller Baby Toy
This pretend video game controller is an adorable gift that's sure to please any gamer parents and curious babies. Its design includes a light-up face and 2 music settings to combine exciting learning and play. Songs and phrases in the controller introduce shapes, colors, the alphabet, numbers and more.
Synrroe Muslin Burp Cloths 4-Pack
These muslin burp cloths have 27,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and are available in 7 different colors. They're super absorbent and comfortable to the touch, and the material has folds to help make the cloths softer and less likely to shrink in the wash.
Boppy Nursing Pillow Original Support
What's so great about the Boppy, is that it's not only super helpful to prop up your newborn while you feed them (either by breast or bottle), it's also helpful as they start to get older, for sitting up and tummy time. And, thankfully, the cover is easy to remove and wash when it needs a refresh. Plus, it's backed by over 29,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Munchkin Float Foldable Baby and Toddler High Chair
Looking for a high chair? Then you have to buy this Munchkin option. As a mom in a small NYC apartment, I love how it easily folds (and can stand on its own), doesn't take up a lot of space, and how easy it is to clean.
Burt's Bees Baby Unisex-Baby Beekeper Wearable Blanket
This unisex-baby wearable blanket features an adorable bee print design and is carefully sized for babies to move around freely so they're comfortable yet secure. The zipper opens from the bottom to allow for easy diaper changes, but there is also an interior zipper guard and zipper cover for additional safety.
KeaBabies 3-Pack Organic Baby Swaddle Sleep Sacks
Little babies need all the help they can to fall asleep, which is why these sleep sacks are essential. They're made of cotton, soft, breathable, and wrap little ones tight so they can drift to dreamland. They're easy to wrap and can be used up until 3 months.
Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine
Another must-have for getting babies to fall asleep is a sound machine. I use the Hatch because it easily connects to the app with so many sound, light, volume, and more options, and you can even set alarms to have it go off or start at different times of the day.
Pro Goleem Elephant Security Blanket
This baby blanket is sure to be any baby's best friend for many years, and it's available with 15 different animal buddies. The plush, minky fabric is soft and soothing to help babies fall asleep and feel safe wherever they are. Not to mention, it's machine-washable and is designed for minimal shedding and pilling, according to the brand.
BabyBjörn Bouncer
What I love about this bouncer is that it's a great place to set your baby down, as young as a newborn, and when they reach 2 years old you can turn the fabric around and make it a comfy chair. And the fabric is super easy to remove and clean (something I've had to do a ton with my boys), plus it features adjustable heights.
Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Carrier
This ergonomic 4-in-1 baby carrier is the ultimate design combining form and function. It features an adjustbale seat and shoulder straps, as well as a supportive waist belt, to help shift weight to the wearer's hips for a more comfortable, hands-free fit. The carrier is designed to fit a wide range of body types and lifestyles, making it a high contender for "best baby shower gift" for any soon-to-be parent.
HipHop Panda Bamboo Hooded Baby Towel
This hooded, bamboo bath towel is oh-so-adorable and practical. The extra-thick design will help babies stay dry and safely protected from catching a cold, and it's generously sized to last well into a little one's toddler years. The towel is available in 14 different designs and 4 different sizes, and it's also machine-washable.
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym
This kick-and-play activity playmat is everything a baby could want and more. There are 3 learning levels to introduce animals, colors, shapes, numbers and more for the ultimate learning and playing experience. The activity gym also includes a large keyboard with 5 light-up keys, as well as 5 repositionable toys (self-discovery mirror, elephant teether, crinkle panda, lion rattle and monkey cymbal clackers).
Johnson's Sleepy Time Bedtime Baby Gift Set
This nighttime baby bath and lotion set comes with 1 reusable bath caddy and 3 essential baby skin care prdoucts, including baby shampoo, lotion and body wash, for a calming bath experience. Each product in this gift set is specially designed for a baby's delicate skin and hair, making it the perfect shower gift for soon-to-be parents.
Luli Bebe Monaco Large Diaper Bag Backpack
Diaper bags have come a long way. Case in point, this chic diaper backpack made of faux leather. It's stylish, easy to clean, and includes a removable changing pad (so important). Plus, there's tons of room for all the essentials new parents need.
Owlet Dream Sock
Someone gifted me the Owlet and I'm so glad they did. It's so easy to connect to the app and keep an eye on your little one while they sleep. The picture is crystal clear and the Dream sock allows you to view and track your baby's pulse rate, oxygen, wakings, and sleep trends from anywhere and in real-time.
Toyk Baby Bath Books
These baby bath books are perfect for newborns to toddlers, and they feature multiple themes, such as fruit, animal, tranpsortation, graphics, the alphabet and musical instruments. The books come with vivid patterns and colors and are packed with educational activities for babies to enjoy anywhere they go.
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
This baby essentials kit is sure to be appreciated by any parent-to-be. It includes everything one might need to safely and effectively relieve their baby's most common symptoms, from runny noses and fevers to upset tummies. The set includes 6 baby essentials, including a saline spray, fever and pain reliever, diaper rash ointment and gas relief drops.
Lily Miles Baby Diaper Caddy
This stylish and functional diaper caddy is lightweight and durable, with features like water-resistant linings and removable organizing dividers. It's large enough to store everything from diapers, wipes and lotion to toys, books and more, while being portable enough to be carried anywhere in the house or on the road. The removable inserts can be easily removed so you can also use the caddy as a large storage bin, and the bag is collapsible and foldable for easy packing and travel.
ByeBye Calorie Car Seat Covers For Babies
This car seat cover for babies can be used for various purposes, like a nursing cover, car seat canopy, stroller cocer baby feeding high chair cover and more. The full-coverage design is cute and practical, featuring a a buttery soft, stretchy fabric to provide maximum airflow and plenty of privacy in any situation.
Paperclip Color-Changing Toddler Feeding Spork & Spoon Set
Babies start eating food sooner than you think. Make sure new parents are prepared with this spork and spoon -- I also added a link to the bowl that includes a handy suction cup bottom to keep it securely in place. The best part about the set is that it's made of color-changing, BPA-free silicone that changes from purple to pink from foods with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher.
Storkcraft Santos 3-in-1 Convertible Crib
The best part about this stylish, mid-century modern crib is that it converts from a baby crib to a toddler bed to a daybed. Plus, it includes an adjustable support base with 4 heights and it's designed for any standard full-size crib mattress.
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Welcome Baby Gift Box
When all else fails, go with a gift card. You can't fail with an Amazon gift card, especially one that comes in an adorable, baby shower-themed gift bag that's available in pastel blue or pink.
