18 Baby Shower Gifts From Amazon That New Parents Will Go (Goo-Goo) Gaga Over

Babies are just about the cutest things ever, and they deserve all the love and adoration in the world. No one knows this more than soon-to-be parents, who are sure to have a lot on their plates as they prepare to welcome their new family member into the world.
There's nothing that quite measures up to that feeling and experience of expecting a baby, which can make it difficult to think of unique and meaningful baby shower gifts that fully express your love for the baby and parents. If you find yourself stressing over what to bring to your friend or family's baby shower, we've got your back.
We've rounded up some sweet, unique and practical gift ideas that are sure to earn you the title of "Favorite Person" in the eyes of both the little one and their parents for many years to come. So baby, baby, baby, oh— don't worry and get ready to do some shopping.
Aveeno Baby Mommy & Me Daily Bathtime Gift Set
This 4-piece bathtime gift set is a collections of baby bath essentials and comes in a convenient, reusable wicker basket for easy gifting and storing. The set includes bathing essentials like lavender- and vanilla-scented wash and shampoo that are hypoallergenic and tearfree.
Cuddle Club Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit
This fleece baby bunting bodysuit may very well be the cutest thing in any newborn's wardrobe. It's available in a wide variety of designs, colors and patterns, and the cozy fleece material keeps babies warm when they need it. The rollover cuffs also convert to mittens and booties, providing ultimate climate control and comfort.
Dr. Brown’s Natural Flow® Anti-Colic Options+™ First Year Feeding Set
This first year feeding set is sure to please any parent-to-be. The set includes multiple bottles that feature an anti-colic vent system to help preserve bottle milk nutrients and aid in digestion for a better night's sleep, according to the brand. The kit also comes iwth a silicone one-piece pacifier, dishwasher bag, bottle brush and storage/travel caps.
Simple Joys By Carter's Unisex Babies' Flannel Receiving Blankets
These flannel receiving blankets have over 28,400 5-star reviews on Amazon, and they're made out of soft, breathable cotton that's machine-washable. There are 7 blankets included in each pack, each a different pattern or color.
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
This forehead thermometer features non-contact technology for hygienic use, so new parents can regularly monitor their baby's physical health safely. According to the brand, the thermometer can read a person's body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead. It features an intuitive single-button control design to read and show a person's temperature almost immediately on its easy-to-read LED display.
Fisher-Price Pretend Video Game Controller Baby Toy
This pretend video game controller is an adorable gift that's sure to please any gamer parents and curious babies. Its design includes a light-up face and 2 music settings to combine exciting learning and play. Songs and phrases in the controller introduce shapes, colors, the alphabet, numbers and more.
Synrroe Muslin Burp Cloths 4 Pack
These muslin burp cloths have 22,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and are available in 7 different colors. They're super absorbent and comfortable to the touch, and the material has folds to help make the cloths softer and less likely to shrink in the wash.
Burt's Bees Baby Unisex-Baby Beekeper Wearable Blanket
This unisex-baby wearable blanket features an adorable bee print design and is carefully sized for babies to move around freely so they're comfortable yet secure. The zipper opens from the bottom to allow for easy diaper changes, but there is also an interior zipper guard and zipper cover for additional safety.
Pro Goleem Elephant Security Blanket
This baby blanket is sure to be any baby's best friend for many years, and it's available with 15 different animal buddies. The plush, minky fabric is soft and soothing to help babies fall asleep and feel safe wherever they are. Not to mention, it's machine-washable and is designed for minimal shedding and pilling, according to the brand.
Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Carrier
This ergonomic 4-in-1 baby carrier is the ultimate design combining form and function. It features an adjustbale seat and shoulder straps, as well as a supportive waist belt, to help shift weight to the wearer's hips for a more comfortable, hands-free fit. The carrier is designed to fit a wide range of body types and lifestyles, making it a high contender for "best baby shower gift" for any soon-to-be parent.
HipHop Panda Bamboo Hooded Baby Towel
This hooded, bamboo bath towel is oh-so-adorable and practical. The extra-thick design will help babies stay dry and safely protected from catching a cold, and it's generously sized to last well into a little one's toddler years. The towel is available in 14 different designs adn 4 different sizes, and it's also machine-washable.
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym
This kick-and-play activity playmat is everything a baby could want and more. There are 3 learning levels to introduce animals, colors, shapes, numbers and more for the ultimate learning and playing experience. The activity gym also includes a large keyboard with 5 light-up keys, as well as 5 repositionable toys (self-discovery mirror, elephant teether, crinkle panda, lion rattle and monkey cymbal clackers).
Johnson's Sleepy Time Bedtime Baby Gift Set
This nighttime baby bath and lotion set comes with 1 reusable bath caddy and 3 essential baby skin care prdoucts, including baby shampoo, lotion and body wash, for a calming bath experience. Each product in this gift set is specially designed for a baby's delicate skin and hair, making it the perfect shower gift for soon-to-be parents.
Toyk Baby Bath Books
These baby bath books are perfect for newborns to toddlers, and they feature multiple themes, such as fruit, animal, tranpsortation, graphics, the alphabet and musical instruments. The books come with vivid patterns and colors and are packed with educational activities for babies to enjoy anywhere they go.
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
This baby essentials kit is sure to be appreciated by any parent-to-be. It includes everything one might need to safely and effectively relieve their baby's most common symptoms, from runny noses and fevers to upset tummies. The set includes 6 baby essentials, including a saline spray, fever and pain reliever, diaper rash ointment and gas relief drops.
Lily Miles Baby Diaper Caddy
This stylish and functional diaper caddy is lightweight and durable, with features like water-resistant linings and removable organizing dividers. It's large enough to store everything from diapers, wipes and lotion to toys, books and more, while being portable enough to be carried anywhere in the house or on the road. The removable inserts can be easily removed so you can also use the caddy as a large storage bin, and the bag is collapsible and foldable for easy packing and travel.
ByeBye Calorie Car Seat Covers For Babies
This car seat cover for babies can be used for various purposes, like a nursing cover, car seat canopy, stroller cocer baby feeding high chair cover and more. The full-coverage design is cute and practical, featuring a a buttery soft, stretchy fabric to provide maximum airflow and plenty of privacy in any situation.
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Gift Bag
When all else fails, go with a gift card. You can't fail with an Amazon gift card, especially one that comes in an adorable, baby shower-themed gift bag that's available in pastel blue or pink.
