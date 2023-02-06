Offset Seemingly Addresses Alleged Fight With Quavo at 2023 Grammys

Watch : Offset Addresses Alleged Grammys Fight With Quavo

Offset is clearing the air on where he stands with cousin Quavo.

The "Bad and Boujee" artist pushed back at rumors that he and his fellow Migos member got into a physical fight backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

"What tf look like fighting my brother," the rapper wrote Feb. 6, "yal n--gas is crazy."

Offset's remarks come after TMZ reported that the pair got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart ahead of Quavo taking the stage to honor Takeoff, the late third member of Migos, during the "In Memoriam" portion of the Grammys.

The outlet, citing sources at the show, noted that the cause of the fight was allegedly due to Quavo refusing to let Offset be part of the tribute, even though the Recording Academy had asked him to join. Quavo was accompanied instead by the Maverick City Music gospel choir. The group sang a rendition of his song "Without Me."