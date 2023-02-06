Offset Seemingly Addresses Alleged Fight With Quavo at 2023 Grammys

Offset is clearing the air on where he stands with cousin Quavo.
The "Bad and Boujee" artist pushed back at rumors that he and his fellow Migos member got into a physical fight backstage at the 2023 Grammys.
"What tf look like fighting my brother," the rapper wrote Feb. 6, "yal n--gas is crazy."
Offset's remarks come after TMZ reported that the pair got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart ahead of Quavo taking the stage to honor Takeoff, the late third member of Migos, during the "In Memoriam" portion of the Grammys.
The outlet, citing sources at the show, noted that the cause of the fight was allegedly due to Quavo refusing to let Offset be part of the tribute, even though the Recording Academy had asked him to join. Quavo was accompanied instead by the Maverick City Music gospel choir. The group sang a rendition of his song "Without Me."
The 31-year-old released the moving track in January as tribute to his nephew.
"Tears rollin' down my eyes / Can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo rapped in front of an empty microphone stand as he held up Takeoff's chain. "Days ain't the same without you / I don't know if I'm the same without you."
Takeoff—whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball—was fatally shot outside of a Houston bowling and billiards club on Nov. 1.
The 28-year-old had attended a private party with Quavo before he was wounded after an argument broke out at the end of the night, according to authorities. When police arrived they found the "Open It Up" artist deceased outside the entrance to the bowling alley.
Quavo and Offset both honored their late family member at Takeoff's celebration of life Nov. 12 and following the event, penned emotional tributes on Instagram.
"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," Quavo wrote at the time. "Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move...then you followed up right behind me."
Offset echoed his cousin's sentiments, writing in a post of his own addressed to Takeoff, "This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."
