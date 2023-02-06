Here's What RHOP's Robyn Dixon Had to Say About Her Husband Juan Dixon's Cheating Allegations

Watch : Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022

The Real Housewives of Potomac season seven ended on a happy note with the second wedding of star Robyn Dixon and her husband Juan Dixon.

But behind the scenes, not everything was a fairy tale. Leading up to their January 2023 vows, Robyn learned that Juan had allegedly started talking to another woman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And though he never officially dated her or paid to fly her out anywhere, the woman did visit him in Maryland and used his name on her hotel receipt.

"She gets to Maryland, she's reaching out to him," Robyn told host Andy Cohen on the Feb. 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "She tells him she lost her wallet in the casino and she could not pay for her hotel room."

Noting that Juan felt bad for the woman, Robyn added, "He goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that's it."