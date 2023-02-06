Here's What RHOP's Robyn Dixon Had to Say About Her Husband Juan Dixon's Cheating Allegations

The Real Housewives of Potomac season seven ended on a happy note with the second wedding of star Robyn Dixon and her husband Juan Dixon.
But behind the scenes, not everything was a fairy tale. Leading up to their January 2023 vows, Robyn learned that Juan had allegedly started talking to another woman during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And though he never officially dated her or paid to fly her out anywhere, the woman did visit him in Maryland and used his name on her hotel receipt.
"She gets to Maryland, she's reaching out to him," Robyn told host Andy Cohen on the Feb. 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "She tells him she lost her wallet in the casino and she could not pay for her hotel room."
Noting that Juan felt bad for the woman, Robyn added, "He goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that's it."
According to the Bravo star, that was the only time Juan and the woman met in person. But as Andy went on to remind Robyn, "Infidelity has been the hot topic of the season," which had him wondering why she didn't bring up her past marriage problems until now.
"It was so in the back of my mind," Robyn said of her decision. "We dealt with it, we moved on from it. Like, I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me. Let's talk about my issues.'"
And it wasn't until the other woman recently began discussing the affair online that Robyn felt the need to bring it up. "The female was telling lies and trying to expose as she was telling lies," Robyn told Andy, "and I felt I needed to correct the lie."
The infidelity discussion is only going to continue, as Karen Huger brings up Juan's cheating rumors in the trailer for RHOP's upcoming season seven reunion, which premieres Feb. 19.
Not to mention, Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard Bassett find their respective husbands Gordon Thornton and Chris Bassett in the hot seat at the reunion while discussing respective cheating rumors about them (Chris has vehemently denied his).
Check out Robyn's full WWHL interview above.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
