These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con

The power of three compels them.
It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con.
Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowen, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller and Dorian Gregory will be reuniting in front of fans this March at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, E! News can exclusively confirm.
Gregory, who played Lt. Darryl Morris on the WB series, teased the reunion exclusively to E! News, saying, "We have all shared decades with the fans and for all of us to be in one place sharing those memories with everyone, is truly rare air magical!"
Their appearance will include a Charmed panel, as well as meet and greets, professional photo opportunities and autograph signings.
Cast members Alyssa Milano, Julian McMahon and Kaley Cuoco are not currently expected to participate in the panel.
The original Charmed ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. The 2023 reunion comes nearly one years after The CW reboot was canceled after four seasons in 2022.
Combs previously acknowledged the show's infamous behind-the-scenes drama while feuding with reboot star Sarah Jeffery after McGowen said the 2018 iteration "sucks".
"I would like everyone to stop," the Pretty Little Liars alum shared in a 2020 statement. "Truth be told and it will be told is that our issues were and are at the corporate level. And we have the receipts."
Combs continued, "I will say to the ladies of the reboot... stick together... negotiate together and know that the discourse between us. You guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be."
Catch up with the cast of Charmed at That's 4 Entertainment's '90s CON, March 17, 18 and 19 in Connecticut.