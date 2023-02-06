These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con

Watch : Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion

The power of three compels them.

It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con.

Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowen, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller and Dorian Gregory will be reuniting in front of fans this March at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, E! News can exclusively confirm.

Gregory, who played Lt. Darryl Morris on the WB series, teased the reunion exclusively to E! News, saying, "We have all shared decades with the fans and for all of us to be in one place sharing those memories with everyone, is truly rare air magical!"

Their appearance will include a Charmed panel, as well as meet and greets, professional photo opportunities and autograph signings.

Cast members Alyssa Milano, Julian McMahon and Kaley Cuoco are not currently expected to participate in the panel.