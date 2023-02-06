2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con

Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowen and more of the original cast of Charmed are reuniting at '90s Con 2023. Get the details.

By JD Knapp Feb 06, 2023 8:10 PMTags
TVRose McGowanExclusivesShannen DohertyCelebrities
Watch: Melissa Joan Hart SKEPTICAL About Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reunion

The power of three compels them.

It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's '90s Con.

Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowen, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller and Dorian Gregory will be reuniting in front of fans this March at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, E! News can exclusively confirm.

Gregory, who played Lt. Darryl Morris on the WB series, teased the reunion exclusively to E! News, saying, "We have all shared decades with the fans and for all of us to be in one place sharing those memories with everyone, is truly rare air magical!"

Their appearance will include a Charmed panel, as well as meet and greets, professional photo opportunities and autograph signings.

Cast members Alyssa MilanoJulian McMahon and Kaley Cuoco are not currently expected to participate in the panel.

photos
TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

The original Charmed ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. The 2023 reunion comes nearly one years after The CW reboot was canceled after four seasons in 2022.

 

ZUMA Press/ZUMAPRESS.com

Combs previously acknowledged the show's infamous behind-the-scenes drama while feuding with reboot star Sarah Jeffery after McGowen said the 2018 iteration "sucks".

"I would like everyone to stop," the Pretty Little Liars alum shared in a 2020 statement. "Truth be told and it will be told is that our issues were and are at the corporate level. And we have the receipts."

Combs continued, "I will say to the ladies of the reboot... stick together... negotiate together and know that the discourse between us. You guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Evan McClintock

3

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery

Catch up with the cast of Charmed at That's 4 Entertainment's '90s CON, March 17, 18 and 19 in Connecticut.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Evan McClintock

3

See Chris Brown's Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album

4

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery

5

See How Taylor Swift Supported Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win