Florence Pugh Revives the Controversial Peplum Style With a High-Fashion Update

Don't worry darling, Florence Pugh is making peplums chic again.

The actress turned up the heat in a bright fire engine red look while attending the London Critics' Circle Film Awards Feb. 5. For the ceremony at The Mayfair Hotel, Florence stunned in a Robert Wun design from the spring 2023 couture runway that featured a ruched sweetheart neckline, lace-up corseted bodice and a fanned-out, pleated peplum.

And even though The Wonder star paired her outfit with equally jaw-dropping accessories—like a larger-than-life cowgirl hat and floor-length veil—it was her gown's peplum centerpiece that stole the spotlight. If anything, Florence's red carpet look is making a strong case for bringing back the controversial style.

Not only has the 27-year-old revived the past trend in recent weeks, but Reese Witherspoon put her own spin on the peplum in a vibrant baby blue Valentino dress at the Your Place or Mine Los Angeles premiere on Feb. 2. Demi Lovato also wore a peplum-styled gown for the pre-Grammys Gala Feb. 4.