Dexter and Billions Have Been Renewed in the Biggest Way Possible

Showtime just announced three new Dexter spinoffs as well as four new Billions series.

Showtime is tripling—and quadrupling—down on its biggest hits.

The premium network announced Feb. 6 that two of its long-running series will soon be their own franchises. That's because Billions will be getting four new series centered around high finance wealth and power around the world, while Dexter will be going back to basics with three spinoffs of its own.  

"Dexter: Origins will dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become," the network noted in a press release. "Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter."

Dexter originally ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. It was revived in 2021 with Dexter: New Blood. While Michael C. Hall's involvement in the new shows has not been confirmed, the spinoff has been ordered straight-to-series and will see the return of younger versions of Dexter, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) and Harry (James Remar).

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

Meanwhile, the next iteration of Dexter: New Blood will take over from where the last one left off. Showtime teased, "The drama focuses on Dexter's son Harrison (Jack Alcott), who survived his tumultuous reintroduction with his father and flees to New York City where he must wrestle with his own violent nature and whether, like his father, he too is compelled to kill."

Additionally, a third Dexter spinoff will reexamine the original series' prolific serial killers, such as the Trinity Killer, originally played by John Lithgow.

Showtime

Over in the world of finance, Showtime is taking Billions to an international level. Not only will fans soon be seeing Billions: London and Billions: Miami, but the network has announced the cleverly titled Millions and Trillions as well.

Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien celebrated their new batch of shows.

"We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don't apply to them," they said in a statement. "Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We're excited to show everyone what's really going on down there."

Obviously, Billions: London will take place in the U.K., while Millions will follow thirtysomethings in Manhattan and Trillions tackles titans of industry across the country. Season seven of Billions is expected to air later in 2023 on Showtime.

But until then, see the status of all your favorite TV shows below...

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Renewed: That '90s Show (Netflix)

We're all alright, because That '90s Show will have a second season on Netflix.

James Minchin III/Paramount+
Renewed: 1923 (Paramount+)

1923 has lassoed up another season at Paramount+.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Renewed: Mayfair Witches (AMC+)

Mayfair Witches has cast a spell on viewers enough to get a second season.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Renewed: Night Court (NBC)

Court will remain in session!

Michael Courtney/CBS
Renewed: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd will have a second season at CBS.

PEACOCK
Renewed: The Traitors (Peacock)

Prepare to return to Scotland, as The Traitors has been renewed on Peacock.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady mops up another season! The Fox drama will have a third season.

epix
Canceled: Pennyworth (HBO Max)

A day after James Gunn revealed his vision for DC Studios, it was revealed that Pennyworth was canceled at HBO Max.

Prime Video
Renewed: Terminal List (Prime Video)

According to Deadline, Terminal List has been renewed for a second season. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also said to be in the works.

NBC
Ending: The Blacklist (NBC)

Season 10 of The Blacklist will be the drama's last, NBC confirmed Feb. 1.

Getty Images
Canceled: Three Women (Showtime)

The upcoming series Three Women—starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy—was canceled before even making it to the air, despite the show being completed. Producers are shopping it around to other netorks.

Pari Dukovic/FX
Canceled: Kindred (FX on Hulu)

Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel of the same name, was canceled after one season. All eight episodes premiered on Dec. 13.

Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME
Canceled: Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Showtime will not be moving forward with its Dexter revival series Dexter: New Blood. It has been canceled after one season.

Warrick Page/SHOWTIME
Canceled: American Gigolo (Showtime)

American Gigolo, the Jon Bernthal-starring adaptation of the 1980 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season by Showtime.

Showtime
Canceled: Let The Right One In (Showtime)

Let the Right One In, Showtime's adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie of the same, has been canceled after one season. 

Hulu
Canceled: Reboot (Hulu)

The ensemble comedy starring Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Johnny Knoxville, Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer was canceled by Hulu after one season.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Renewed: La Brea (NBC)

NBC will be heading back to the Tar Pits! La Brea has reportedly been renewed for a third season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Return to Acapulco when season three premieres on Apple TV+.

Myles Aronowitz/STARZ
Renewed: Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Power Book II: Ghost will have a fourth season at Starz.

Disney+
Canceled: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

The mystery is over! The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons.

Starz
Ending: Outlander (Starz)

Claire and Jamie's love story will come to an end with an eighth and final season.

HBO Max
Canceled: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

According to showrunner Joshua Safran, Gossip Girl will not have a third season on HBO Max. XOXO.

CBS
Renewed: SEAL Team (Paramount+)

Paramount+ has enlisted another season of SEAL Team.

Tyler Golden/Netflix
Renewed: Selling the OC (Netflix)

Netflix is sold on two more seasons of the docusoap series.

Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu
Renewed: Shoresy (Hulu)

Hulu has been so good to us! The streamer renewed Shoresy for a season two.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Stations)

CBS Stations confirmed that The Drew Barrymore Show will have new episodes through 2024.

United Artists/Getty Images
Renewed: Chucky (SyFy)

Chucky will slay for another season!

Estevan Oriol/FX
Ending: Mayans M.C. (FX)

Mayans M.C. will have its final ride with season five.

Netflix
Ending: Mo (Netflix)

Mo's second season will be its last on Netflix.

Katrina Marcinowski/ HBO Max
Renewed: Minx (Starz)

After being canceled by HBO Max in December, Starz picked up the period comedy for a season two.

