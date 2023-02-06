Dexter and Billions Have Been Renewed in the Biggest Way Possible

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Showtime is tripling—and quadrupling—down on its biggest hits.

The premium network announced Feb. 6 that two of its long-running series will soon be their own franchises. That's because Billions will be getting four new series centered around high finance wealth and power around the world, while Dexter will be going back to basics with three spinoffs of its own.

"Dexter: Origins will dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become," the network noted in a press release. "Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter."

Dexter originally ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. It was revived in 2021 with Dexter: New Blood. While Michael C. Hall's involvement in the new shows has not been confirmed, the spinoff has been ordered straight-to-series and will see the return of younger versions of Dexter, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) and Harry (James Remar).