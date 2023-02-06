Dexter and Billions Have Been Renewed in the Biggest Way Possible

Showtime is tripling—and quadrupling—down on its biggest hits.
The premium network announced Feb. 6 that two of its long-running series will soon be their own franchises. That's because Billions will be getting four new series centered around high finance wealth and power around the world, while Dexter will be going back to basics with three spinoffs of its own.
"Dexter: Origins will dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become," the network noted in a press release. "Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter."
Dexter originally ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. It was revived in 2021 with Dexter: New Blood. While Michael C. Hall's involvement in the new shows has not been confirmed, the spinoff has been ordered straight-to-series and will see the return of younger versions of Dexter, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) and Harry (James Remar).
Meanwhile, the next iteration of Dexter: New Blood will take over from where the last one left off. Showtime teased, "The drama focuses on Dexter's son Harrison (Jack Alcott), who survived his tumultuous reintroduction with his father and flees to New York City where he must wrestle with his own violent nature and whether, like his father, he too is compelled to kill."
Additionally, a third Dexter spinoff will reexamine the original series' prolific serial killers, such as the Trinity Killer, originally played by John Lithgow.
Over in the world of finance, Showtime is taking Billions to an international level. Not only will fans soon be seeing Billions: London and Billions: Miami, but the network has announced the cleverly titled Millions and Trillions as well.
Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien celebrated their new batch of shows.
"We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don't apply to them," they said in a statement. "Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We're excited to show everyone what's really going on down there."
Obviously, Billions: London will take place in the U.K., while Millions will follow thirtysomethings in Manhattan and Trillions tackles titans of industry across the country. Season seven of Billions is expected to air later in 2023 on Showtime.
