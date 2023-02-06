Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys

Another day, another Ben Affleck meme.
Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
Attending music's biggest night alongside wife Jennifer Lopez, and Ben gave off big plus one energy throughout the event—with the actor looking simply there along for the ride.
During Stevie Wonder's performance, Ben was caught looking a bit dazed, and fans couldn't help but chime in with their thoughts.
One tweet even used the opportunity to joke about the actor's love of Dunkin, saying, "Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."
The couple's outing was a surprise one, with the "Let's Get Loud" singer making an appearance at the award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
For the evening, Jennifer wore a dark blue gown detailed with silver sparkles along the lining of the dress. She accessorized with a silver necklace and diamond earrings. As for Ben, he sported a sleek and simple black tux.
Grammys or not, the pair always seems to be suited up and ready to have a good time.