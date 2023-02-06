Will RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Watch Teresa Giudice's Wedding on TV? She Says...

Watch : Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga may have skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas because of their ongoing family feud, but she still has a chance to see how her sister-in-law's big day plays out on TV.

So will The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and husband Joe Gorga watch the August 2022 nuptials when they air at the end of the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season?

"It's pretty much the finale of our show, so I'm sure I will watch," Melissa exclusively told E! News. "I don't know if Joe can watch, it is hurtful to him if I'm being honest. It's so sad that he's her only living relative and somehow he's not there. It was just awful the way it went down."

While fans will have to watch RHONJ to see the build up leading to the wedding drama, the Bravolebrity did credit it to an "accumulation" of issues, adding, "There is something that was the icing on the cake that really hurt us."