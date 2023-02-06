Will RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Watch Teresa Giudice's Wedding on TV? She Says...

Melissa Gorga may have skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas because of their ongoing family feud, but she still has a chance to see how her sister-in-law's big day plays out on TV.
So will The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and husband Joe Gorga watch the August 2022 nuptials when they air at the end of the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season?
"It's pretty much the finale of our show, so I'm sure I will watch," Melissa exclusively told E! News. "I don't know if Joe can watch, it is hurtful to him if I'm being honest. It's so sad that he's her only living relative and somehow he's not there. It was just awful the way it went down."
While fans will have to watch RHONJ to see the build up leading to the wedding drama, the Bravolebrity did credit it to an "accumulation" of issues, adding, "There is something that was the icing on the cake that really hurt us."
Melissa added she held in a secret for most of the season "for the right reasons—for the family—because she was getting married."
"We were like, 'We're not going to throw a bomb in here right before her wedding,'" she explained. "When it does come to light, then I had to call it out."
But Melissa and Teresa's relationship was fractured long before the wedding, as she revealed they didn't talk at all between filming last year's explosive season 12 reunion and shooting season 13.
"When we were going to start filming again she suddenly texted me," Melissa stated. "It's just like, 'We're going to start filming again, hi.' I'm like, 'No, doesn't work for me anymore.'"
Additionally, Melissa says they haven't seen Teresa and Louie since filming wrapped on season 13.
As for just how bad things get between the Giudice-Gorga clan this season, the shocking trailer teased Louie threatening to punch Joe in the face. However, Melissa assured fans, "They do not get into it a physical fight, thank God. You don't have to worry about that. That's just the tension, like it's crazy."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
