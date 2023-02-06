You'll Adore Shania Twain's Update On a Possible Collab With Harry Styles

From this moment on all we want is a Shania Twain and Harry Styles collaboration.
While at the 2023 Grammys, the "Party For Two" singer teased the possibility of getting in the studio with the former One Direction band member at the 2023 Grammys.
"I think we would sound really good together," Shania exclusively told Bobby Bones during E! Live from the Red Carpet. "We would blend really lovely. He's busy, I'm busy. We will do it."
While it would be the first collaboration between Shania and Harry, 28, the pair have previously taken the stage together. During the "As It Was" singer's headlining set during 2022 Coachella, he brought out the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer as a surprise guest. Harry and Shania donned sparking outfits, and performed Shania's '90s hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."
During the duets, Harry was sure to reveal just how much the 57-year-old means to him.
"This lady taught me to sing," he told the crowd while onstage, per Variety. "She also told me that men are trash."
And Shania gave the love right back.
"I'm a bit starstruck, what can I say?" she responded. "No, really, I'm a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It's kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you."
She added, I think I'm just in love and this song is all about love. So let's just sing about love."
The "Golden" singer also hit the Grammy stage to perform his hit single, "As It Was."
The country superstar was just one of the many talents in the crowd during the Grammys watching Harry take home awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House. (See every Grammy winner here).
"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," he said while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award. "From making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could ask for."
"Everyone who inspired this album, all my friends who've supported me through it, thank you so much," Harry, who also performed during the show, continued. "I wouldn't be here without you."