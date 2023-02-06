You'll Adore Shania Twain's Update On a Possible Collab With Harry Styles

Watch : Shania Twain Ready to Make Music With Harry Styles

From this moment on all we want is a Shania Twain and Harry Styles collaboration.

While at the 2023 Grammys, the "Party For Two" singer teased the possibility of getting in the studio with the former One Direction band member at the 2023 Grammys.

"I think we would sound really good together," Shania exclusively told Bobby Bones during E! Live from the Red Carpet. "We would blend really lovely. He's busy, I'm busy. We will do it."

While it would be the first collaboration between Shania and Harry, 28, the pair have previously taken the stage together. During the "As It Was" singer's headlining set during 2022 Coachella, he brought out the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer as a surprise guest. Harry and Shania donned sparking outfits, and performed Shania's '90s hits "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."

During the duets, Harry was sure to reveal just how much the 57-year-old means to him.