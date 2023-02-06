Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammys Beauty Look Featured Only Drugstore Products Under $20

Kelsea Ballerini hit all the right (style) notes at the 2023 Grammys.
For music's biggest night on Feb. 5, the country singer shined bright in a vibrant yellow gown by Prabal Gurung that featured extreme cutouts, sparkly beaded adornments and a thigh-high slit. (Revisit all of the fab fashion moments here).
But Ballerini's golden design wasn't the only winning aspect of her red carpet getup. She paired her sunshine dress with equally glowing makeup, which included a shimmery copper smoky eye, a spicy rose lipstick and lit-from-within skin.
Best of all? The "Peter Pan" singer's entire beauty look came courtesy of a TikTok-favorite drugstore brand: Covergirl.
Ballerini, who has been the face of the cosmetics company since March 2022, achieved her Grammys glam with products all under $20. Luckily for fans, the 29-year-old's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher shared details of her beauty breakdown.
"To begin Kelsea's eyeshadow, I used a light, shimmering nude from the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow Palette 212 Shimmering Beige across the lid and up to the brow bone," the makeup artist revealed in a press release. "Then, starting on the lid and blending up above the crease, I applied the third shade, a warm pinkish brown, from the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow Palette 222 Dreamy Pink to bring in some warmth."
Fisher added a pop of color to the country artist's lips—CoverGirl Exhibitionist Crème Lipstick in 505 Burnt Red Pepper—but made sure it didn't fight for the spotlight since her bold yellow dress was the true star of the show.
"I love this lipstick not only because the color is beautiful," the makeup artist shared, "but because the formula is moisturizing and long-lasting."
Other products used to complete Ballerini's look included the brand's Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist, the Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation (a TikTok fave!) and the TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer.
Of course, the "Heartfirst" singer wasn't the only celebrity to make a style statement at the Grammys. See all of the swoon-worthy fashion below!