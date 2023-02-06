2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammys Beauty Look Featured Only Drugstore Products Under $20

Kelsea Ballerini paired her sunny yellow dress at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5 with an equally stunning makeup look. Get all the glamorous details on her red carpet moment by Covergirl below!

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys

Kelsea Ballerini hit all the right (style) notes at the 2023 Grammys.

For music's biggest night on Feb. 5, the country singer shined bright in a vibrant yellow gown by Prabal Gurung that featured extreme cutouts, sparkly beaded adornments and a thigh-high slit. (Revisit all of the fab fashion moments here).

But Ballerini's golden design wasn't the only winning aspect of her red carpet getup. She paired her sunshine dress with equally glowing makeup, which included a shimmery copper smoky eye, a spicy rose lipstick and lit-from-within skin.

Best of all? The "Peter Pan" singer's entire beauty look came courtesy of a TikTok-favorite drugstore brand: Covergirl.

Ballerini, who has been the face of the cosmetics company since March 2022, achieved her Grammys glam with products all under $20. Luckily for fans, the 29-year-old's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher shared details of her beauty breakdown.

photos
2023 Grammys: Inside the After-Parties

"To begin Kelsea's eyeshadow, I used a light, shimmering nude from the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow Palette 212 Shimmering Beige across the lid and up to the brow bone," the makeup artist revealed in a press release. "Then, starting on the lid and blending up above the crease, I applied the third shade, a warm pinkish brown, from the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow Palette 222 Dreamy Pink to bring in some warmth."

Instagram

Fisher added a pop of color to the country artist's lips—CoverGirl Exhibitionist Crème Lipstick in 505 Burnt Red Pepper—but made sure it didn't fight for the spotlight since her bold yellow dress was the true star of the show.

"I love this lipstick not only because the color is beautiful," the makeup artist shared, "but because the formula is moisturizing and long-lasting."

Other products used to complete Ballerini's look included the brand's Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist, the Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation (a TikTok fave!) and the TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Of course, the "Heartfirst" singer wasn't the only celebrity to make a style statement at the Grammys. See all of the swoon-worthy fashion below!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

In PatBo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

In Bach Mai

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jennifer Lopez

In Gucci with JLO Jennifer Lopez shoes

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Future

In Tom Ford

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ava Kolker

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo

In Miu Miu with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yola

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ella Mai

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nelly

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Omar Apollo

In Bottega Veneta

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Quavo

In Givenchy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

In The Blonds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

In Celine

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino
Kim in Victor Costa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

In Ernest W. Baker

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In vintage Atelier Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

In Roberto Cavalli

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

