Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammys Beauty Look Featured Only Drugstore Products Under $20

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys

Kelsea Ballerini hit all the right (style) notes at the 2023 Grammys.

For music's biggest night on Feb. 5, the country singer shined bright in a vibrant yellow gown by Prabal Gurung that featured extreme cutouts, sparkly beaded adornments and a thigh-high slit. (Revisit all of the fab fashion moments here).

But Ballerini's golden design wasn't the only winning aspect of her red carpet getup. She paired her sunshine dress with equally glowing makeup, which included a shimmery copper smoky eye, a spicy rose lipstick and lit-from-within skin.

Best of all? The "Peter Pan" singer's entire beauty look came courtesy of a TikTok-favorite drugstore brand: Covergirl.

Ballerini, who has been the face of the cosmetics company since March 2022, achieved her Grammys glam with products all under $20. Luckily for fans, the 29-year-old's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher shared details of her beauty breakdown.