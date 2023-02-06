Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Current Relationship Status

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Touching Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Mother

Khloe Kardashian is single and not so ready to mingle.

Fans trying to keep up with The Kardashians star received a few life updates from the woman herself, when she returned to Twitter Feb. 5.

"I miss you guys," she wrote to her 30 million followers. "I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies."

As soon as she posted, Khloe began receiving questions about her reality, including her love life. "Who's your man currently?" one user asked. "You know i'm gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."

Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson, 4, and a 6-month-old son with Tristan Thompson, decided to set the record straight.

"Who has time for a man lol," she replied. "I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!"