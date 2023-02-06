What Harry Styles Has to Say About His Next Era of Music After 2023 Grammy Wins

Watch : Grammys 2023: MUST-SEE Moments

Looking for a sign of the times in terms of what Harry Styles' next era will be?

Well, it seems like the singer—joined by his producers and co-writers Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon in the Grammys press room—doesn't really view it as going from one direction to another.

"We've always tried to not really stop writing because it feels like you have this big stop and then you come back to it and it can feel like you're either trying to prove something or trying to follow something up," Harry told reporters backstage on Feb. 5. "So, we're kind of just always writing in attempt to kind of have the same intention behind what we're making."

So how does he feel about winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House?

"We're overwhelmed at the moment," Harry shared. "I definitely wasn't expecting to get this. I think being nominated for stuff like this kind of really feels like the winning part, being recognized by your peers and stuff. It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this. I don't think it's the reason that any of us in the room do it. I'm so, so grateful that they thought our album was worthy of it."