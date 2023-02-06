2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

What Harry Styles Has to Say About His Next Era of Music After 2023 Grammy Wins

After celebrating Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys, you might be thinking: What’s Harry Styles going to do next? See what he has to say about his songwriting process.

Looking for a sign of the times in terms of what Harry Styles' next era will be? 

Well, it seems like the singer—joined by his producers and co-writers Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon in the Grammys press room—doesn't really view it as going from one direction to another. 

"We've always tried to not really stop writing because it feels like you have this big stop and then you come back to it and it can feel like you're either trying to prove something or trying to follow something up," Harry told reporters backstage on Feb. 5. "So, we're kind of just always writing in attempt to kind of have the same intention behind what we're making."

So how does he feel about winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House?

"We're overwhelmed at the moment," Harry shared. "I definitely wasn't expecting to get this. I think being nominated for stuff like this kind of really feels like the winning part, being recognized by your peers and stuff. It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this. I don't think it's the reason that any of us in the room do it. I'm so, so grateful that they thought our album was worthy of it."

"More than anything, it just kind of feels like validation that you're on the right path in choosing to—you know when we get in the studio and begin a record, we just make the music that we want to make," he continued. "And I think it's feels really nice to feel like oh, that is the right thing to do."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry shared a similar sentiment after Harry's House won Album of the Year, beating out Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lizzo's Special, Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres, ABBA's Voyage, Adele's 30, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti and Beyoncé's Renaissance.

"It's obviously so important for us to remember that there's no such thing as best in music," he said during his acceptance speech. "I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decision based on what is going to get us one of these....This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice."

To see behind-the-scenes moments of Harry and more stars at the 2023 Grammys, keep scrolling.

