Got Cabin Fever? Here Are 19 Puzzles, Board Games & More To Help You Beat The Winter Blues

February might be the shortest month on paper, but it certainly doesn't feel that way. The days are often gray, overcast, and without much to look forward to. Plus, even though we can say for sure that each one gets a minute more daylight scientifically speaking, it often seems like the opposite.
That's before I even get to the weather. It's cold! It's wet! It's windy! This all means that we're spending more time than usual indoors, and it's so easy for that to drive us nuts. Without fresh air, exercise, or literally anything else that goes on outside of the house, we quickly run out of activities.
The video games finish. Those must-stream TV lists get shorter and shorter. So, folks, I'm here to remind us all that....there's another way! Good old-fashioned analog games.
Card games. Board games. Puzzles. Things you can play as a family. Games you can use to occupy yourself! I can't say for sure that these are cures for cabin fever, of course, but they are treatments. Scroll on for a few of my favorite picks.
Chess Shot Game
For those who like chess but wishes it were also somehow a drinking game, this one is for you.
Magnetic Dart Board
Miss the competition of bar games, but not so excited at the idea of leaving the house to play one? Ta-da! Magnetic darts.
Nintendo Switch Joycon
Whether you play it hand-held or hook it up to a larger screen, the Nintendo Switch can provide endless hours of entertainment for everyone. If you're planning to download Stardew Valley, I'd recommend you plant strawberries and blueberries.
That's What She Said Third Expansion Game Cards
On the other hand, there's this third edition of the "That's What She Said" card game, which might help spice up a regular game night.
Wooden Backgammon Set
I'm going to be honest with you: I have no idea how or when backgammon became such a thing, but it is very much back. So whether you're jumping on a trend or resurrecting an old hobby, this wooden set is just what you need.
Monopoly Deal Card Game
Monopoly: Really fun, really long, and there's almost never a game that finishes with a discernible winner. Enter the Monopoly card game! It plays through quickly and is good for most ages. No more fighting over which metal piece you want to be.
Trivial Pursuit Board Game
There's something endlessly charming about an old-school, hands-on, in-person game of Trivial Pursuit. Provided there aren't any misprints, of course.
Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Board Game
Admittedly, Trivial Pursuit can be a little difficult for the whole family to join in on. The answer? One specifically developed for everyone to play together.
Wide Standard Playing Card Decks
Bridge? Hearts? Canasta? Whatever your game of choice, this dual set of extra-wide cards is sure to make a couple's (or group) game night a success.
Quiet Night in Puzzle Jigsaw Puzzle
Nothing complements a quiet night in like this charming puzzle that represents one.
Battleship Board Game Set
I admit, I learned to play this game on an electronic and talking version that was themed after a major film franchise. But the classic manual one is pretty sweet, too.
Candy Land Classic Board Game
Nothing gets you as close to a sugar high without sugar as much as playing a good old-fashioned game of Classic Candy Land. (Dibs on Queen Frostine.)
UNO Showdown Quick Draw Family Card Game
When you want to limit the kids' screen time but aren't sure what to do instead, enter Family Uno,
Poker Set & Dice
Kick-it old school with this set of chips, cards, and anything else you need for a classic game of poker.
Houseplants Jigsaw Puzzle
Like houseplants? Love houseplants? Admire the concept of houseplants, but find yourself unable to keep them alive? Whatever your relationship to indoor greenery, this cute little puzzle is for you.
Reversible Multigame Board
There's a non-zero chance that after everything we've been through in the last few years, the prospect of yet another winter indoors with board games isn't quite as appealing anymore. But this reversible, multiple-games-in-one-board set just might bring that excitement back. Plus, maybe you can play a bunch at once for maximum chaos.
Dreamgear My Arcade Ms. Pacman Micro Player Video Game
An old-school arcade game that you don't have to wait in line to play! What's better than that?
Marble Madness Puzzle
Like your puzzles challenging? This one, filled with swirling, colorful marbles, will most certainly occupy a few wintry weekends.
Board Games Jigsaw Puzzle
This trippy puzzle celebrates all things board game without you needing to refresh any rules for the group.
