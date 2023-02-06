Why BTS Was MIA From the 2023 Grammys

For BTS, the best is what comes next.
Despite being up for two awards, the seven-member ensemble was noticeably absent from the 2023 Grammys.
According to Korea Herald, BTS were not present because "the group is currently on an indefinite break due to military enlistment and solo career commitments."
BTS were up for two Grammys this year, earning a nod for their "Yet to Come" music video for as well as Pop Duo/Group Performance for "My Universe," their collaboration with Coldplay. (With the song, the group was also part of Coldplay's Album of the Year nomination for Music of the Spheres.)
Their absence follows a June 2022 statement from the group, who include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, announcing that they would be taking a break in a video posted to social media.
"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."
Despite Suga saying, "We're going on a hiatus now," a rep for the band told E! News in a statement at the time that this wasn't the end of the line for them, saying, "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats."
Although BTS did not take home any awards at the 2023 Grammys, with Taylor Swift snagging Best Music Video and Pop Duo/Group going to Sam Smith and Kim Petras, their fans took the time to celebrate the group.
"BTS is still the most nominated K-act at the Grammys," one fan noted on Twitter. "K-act with the most Daesangs. Most streamed group on Spotify. Most streamed act on YouTube. They're kings and no western award will ever prove that."
Another fan wrote alongside a clip of BTS and Coldplay performing, "My [heart] is happy watching this clip. @BTS_twtand @coldplay will always be trendsetters in music. And yeah others can take the grammys. BTS and Coldplay has the entire Army Fandom supporting them. Their songs will continue to rise in all charts gain millions or billion streams."
Win or lose, BTS has a whole army behind them that will not be going anywhere anytime soon.