Why BTS Was MIA From the 2023 Grammys

For BTS, the best is what comes next.

Despite being up for two awards, the seven-member ensemble was noticeably absent from the 2023 Grammys.

According to Korea Herald, BTS were not present because "the group is currently on an indefinite break due to military enlistment and solo career commitments."

BTS were up for two Grammys this year, earning a nod for their "Yet to Come" music video for as well as Pop Duo/Group Performance for "My Universe," their collaboration with Coldplay. (With the song, the group was also part of Coldplay's Album of the Year nomination for Music of the Spheres.)

Their absence follows a June 2022 statement from the group, who include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, announcing that they would be taking a break in a video posted to social media.