Below Deck's Alissa Humber Shares Surprising Update on Where She and Camille Lamb Stand Today

Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb have finally found themselves in calm waters.
After butting heads and getting into an explosive fight in front of charter guests before Camille was ultimately fired on Below Deck season 10, Alissa is sharing a surprising update on where she and her former crew mate stand today.
"Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would," Alissa exclusively told E! News. "Camille's reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other."
Alissa even stated she has "more respect" for the fired stew today than when they worked together aboard the St. David, adding, "I would say we're on good terms today."
After Captain Sandy Yawn let Camille go because of her behavior on the hit Bravo series' Jan. 23 episode, she made a shocking return the following week to meet up with her lover, Deckhand Ben Willoughby, during a crew dinner in St. Lucia.
"I believe the dinner and her surprise was a little bit disrespectful," Alissa said. "I was going through a lot with the firing, feeling guilty because she had told me I should be guilty, but I wasn't guilty of anything. I just defended myself against somebody who got aggressive when they were told to do their job."
She continued, "I'm glad that she got she and Ben got closure, but at the same time a three-week relationship is not worth the mental health of a coworker and a crew mate."
Now that the two have worked out their differences, Alissa reflected on their beef, "I think people forget that we were some of the youngest crew on board, so the drama from us doesn't surprise me."
Alissa isn't the only Below Deck star who made amends with Camille after her firing. Captain Sandy also revealed they've seen each other since filming.
"I did a fundraiser for the maritime industry and she showed up," Sandy exclusively told E! News. "A lot of Below Deck people showed up that I didn't even invite and I thought that's pretty awesome, because they love the maritime industry."
"I'm not friends with Camille, we're not buddies," Sandy added. "She showed up, I love the support and it's like another colleague in the industry. So good terms? I don't look at good terms. I have to say I'm very neutral when it comes to the crew."
