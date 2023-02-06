Below Deck's Alissa Humber Shares Surprising Update on Where She and Camille Lamb Stand Today

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb have finally found themselves in calm waters.

After butting heads and getting into an explosive fight in front of charter guests before Camille was ultimately fired on Below Deck season 10, Alissa is sharing a surprising update on where she and her former crew mate stand today.

"Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would," Alissa exclusively told E! News. "Camille's reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other."

Alissa even stated she has "more respect" for the fired stew today than when they worked together aboard the St. David, adding, "I would say we're on good terms today."

After Captain Sandy Yawn let Camille go because of her behavior on the hit Bravo series' Jan. 23 episode, she made a shocking return the following week to meet up with her lover, Deckhand Ben Willoughby, during a crew dinner in St. Lucia.