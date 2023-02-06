Tom Brady's Underwear Thirst Trap Is a Total Touchdown

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Tom is showing off his Brady—underwear, that is.

Newly retired Tom Brady appears to be stepping into his modeling era after officially putting down his football helmet.

On Feb. 6, the former pro quarterback made good on a promise from over the summer—vowing to recreate underwear photos from a Brady Brand campaign if the post hit over 40,000 likes. "Hey @TomBrady," the company's Twitter account wrote to the athlete, "we haven't forgotten about this."

In response, Tom posted a shirtless selfie from bed, with his hand strategically placed over his Brady Brand briefs. Alongside the pic, Tom tagged his pals and former NFL teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, cheekily asking, "Did I do it right?"

Before attempting to break the internet with his sexy selfie, Tom had fans buzzing just days ago for a different reason: the end of his pro football career. "I'm retiring, for good," he announced on social media Feb. 1. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."