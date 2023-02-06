Tom Brady's Underwear Thirst Trap Is a Total Touchdown

Tom is showing off his Brady—underwear, that is.
Newly retired Tom Brady appears to be stepping into his modeling era after officially putting down his football helmet.
On Feb. 6, the former pro quarterback made good on a promise from over the summer—vowing to recreate underwear photos from a Brady Brand campaign if the post hit over 40,000 likes. "Hey @TomBrady," the company's Twitter account wrote to the athlete, "we haven't forgotten about this."
In response, Tom posted a shirtless selfie from bed, with his hand strategically placed over his Brady Brand briefs. Alongside the pic, Tom tagged his pals and former NFL teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, cheekily asking, "Did I do it right?"
Before attempting to break the internet with his sexy selfie, Tom had fans buzzing just days ago for a different reason: the end of his pro football career. "I'm retiring, for good," he announced on social media Feb. 1. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
"I won't be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," the 45-year-old added. "So, I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."
Tom—who first announced his retirement in 2022 before ultimately deciding to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—went on to share memorable photos with his family from over the years. The pics included ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son John, as well as ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.
Following his retirement announcement on Feb. 1, Gisele—who split from Tom in October after 13 years of marriage—even showed her support for her ex's new era, commenting on his Instagram post, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."
As for what's next for Tom, in addition to modeling his Brady Brand, acting might be in the cards.
While at the premiere of 80 for Brady in Los Angeles, Tom told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight, "It's definitely something I'm interested in doing. If it always turns out like this, how could you turn this down?"