You'll Want to Play These 2023 Grammys Behind-the-Scenes Moments With Lizzo, Adele and More on Repeat

The 2023 Grammy Awards were full of high notes.
Trevor Noah hosted the event live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 and didn't miss a beat.
As for the awards, Harry Styles' Harry's House was named Album of the Year, and Lizzo's "About Damn Time" won Record of the Year. Bonnie Raitt also took home the Song of the Year trophy for "Just Like That," and Samara Joy was crowned Best New Artist.
But these weren't the only big wins of the evening. Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammys ever won by a single artist and Kim Petras made history as the first out transgender woman to win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, which she won with Sam Smith for their hit "Unholy." Earlier in the day, Viola Davis also became the 18th person to reach EGOT status (see the full list of winners here).
Of course, the evening wasn't just about the awards. There were also star-studded performances from musicians like Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile and fabulous red carpet fashion.
And while viewers were able to catch most of the excitement on their screens, there may have been some behind-the-scenes moments they didn't get to see. To scroll through a few, keep reading.