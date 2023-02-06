2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

You'll Want to Play These 2023 Grammys Behind-the-Scenes Moments With Lizzo, Adele and More on Repeat

Had a blast watching the 2023 Grammys? Let the good times continue by scrolling these behind-the-scenes photos of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 06, 2023 1:40 PMTags
The 2023 Grammy Awards were full of high notes.

Trevor Noah hosted the event live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 and didn't miss a beat.

As for the awards, Harry StylesHarry's House was named Album of the Year, and Lizzo's "About Damn Time" won Record of the YearBonnie Raitt also took home the Song of the Year trophy for "Just Like That," and Samara Joy was crowned Best New Artist.

But these weren't the only big wins of the evening. Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammys ever won by a single artist and Kim Petras made history as the first out transgender woman to win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, which she won with Sam Smith for their hit "Unholy." Earlier in the day, Viola Davis also became the 18th person to reach EGOT status (see the full list of winners here). 

photos
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys

Of course, the evening wasn't just about the awards. There were also star-studded performances from musicians like Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile and fabulous red carpet fashion.

And while viewers were able to catch most of the excitement on their screens, there may have been some behind-the-scenes moments they didn't get to see. To scroll through a few, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lizzo & Adele

How good was Lizzo and Adele's night? You could say it was good as hell.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles & Lizzo

In a minute, you're going to want to see this sweet photo of the "Truth Hurts" artist hugging the "Watermelon Sugar" singer after he won the Album of the Year trophy for Harry's House.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Harry Styles & Taylor Swift

Exes being friendly? That never goes out of style.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele, H.E.R., Lizzo

Hello from the other side 2023 Grammys.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Let's get loud for Bennifer at the Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Olivia Rodrigo, Bonnie Raitt & Chris Martin

Good 4 U all for having a great time at the Grammys.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Adele & Dwayne Johnson

Never mind, Trevor Noah will find someone like The Rock to surprise Adele at the Grammys. 

Stewart Cook/CBS
Chris Martin & Flavor Flav

No need to check Flavor Flav's clock. It's time for the Public Enemy star and the Coldplay singer to pose for a photo.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bad Bunny & Taylor Swift

It's me Bad Bunny and Taylor, hi.

Stewart Cook/CBS
Olivia Rodrigo

Did Olivia's Grammys appearance give you deja vu? It was just last year that the singer took home three trophies, including for Best New Artist.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele, Beyoncé, Rich Paul & Jay-Z

We're crazy in love with this photo.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift

Question...? How do we get a seat at their Grammys table?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras

The "Unholy" artists, who won the trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, rocked the red at the Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lauren Hashian, Dwayne Johnson

Who doesn't love a date night?

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Nicole Combs

Jump in your little red wagon and come see this star-studded pic.

Francis Specker/CBS
Jennifer Lopez & Trevor Noah

J.Lo's love don't cost a thing, but this photo of the singer and the Grammys host is priceless.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Laverne Cox

And the award for best reaction to Viola Davis' new EGOT status goes to...

Francis Specker/CBS
Taylor Swift & Queen Latifah

The "All Too Well" singer, who took home the Best Music Video Grammy, and the All Hail The Queen artist, who took the stage for a celebration of hip-hop, posed for a pic at the event.

Francis Specker/CBS
Shania Twain & LL Cool J

This photo of these two icons did impress us much.

Francis Specker/CBS
Mary J. Blige & H.E.R.

Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R. and Mary J. Blige!

Francis Specker/CBS
Jay-Z & Machine Gun Kelly

Ay! You have to see this awesome pic of Jay-Z and MGK.

Stewart Cook/CBS
Viola Davis

Bow down to the newest member of the EGOT club!

Francis Specker/CBS
Bonnie Raitt & Taylor Swift

Talk about an epic pic...are you ready for it?

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B & Offset

It was a Cardi party as the "Bartier Cardi" rapper and the Migos member enjoyed a date night at the Grammys.

Stewart Cook/CBS
Questlove & Taylor Swift

Speak now, how much do you love this photo of T.Swift seeing Questlove on the red carpet?

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert & Adele

Rumour has it Adele met a ton of fellow stars at the Grammys, including Miranda.

Stewart Cook/CBS
Shania Twain & Maren Morris

The artists were ready to rock this country at the 2023 Grammys.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

Want to know more about Doja Cat's fierce Grammy's look? Let's get into it. The artist wore a black dress with matching gloves from Versace.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles

This photo is a sign of the times of Harry was getting ready to go on stage at the Grammys.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele & Lizzo

Yes, this photo is 100 percent that amazing.

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Behind-the-Scenes Moments

