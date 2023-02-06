How the 2023 Grammys Honored Lisa Marie Presley Nearly One Month After Her Death

Watch : Grammys 2023: MUST-SEE Moments

Lisa Marie Presley's legacy was recognized during the in memoriam tribute at the 2023 Grammys.

Two weeks after the singer was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. and honored at a public memorial on Jan. 22, Lisa Marie was featured in the award ceremony's annual heartbreaking segment. Additionally, a few other stars were commemorated as well including Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff, all of whom were individually honored with touching performances.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital due to a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla shared in a Jan. 12 statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Lisa Marie was mom to actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.