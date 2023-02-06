How the 2023 Grammys Honored Lisa Marie Presley Nearly One Month After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's legacy was recognized during the in memoriam tribute at the 2023 Grammys.
Two weeks after the singer was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. and honored at a public memorial on Jan. 22, Lisa Marie was featured in the award ceremony's annual heartbreaking segment. Additionally, a few other stars were commemorated as well including Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff, all of whom were individually honored with touching performances.
Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital due to a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla shared in a Jan. 12 statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
Lisa Marie was mom to actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.
Her death came two days after her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she attended in support of the Elvis movie and the film's star, Austin Butler. Shortly after her death, the actor reflected on his memories with the late star.
"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 13. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."