Inside the 2023 Grammys After-Parties: Kim Petras, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Celebrate

After the award ceremony for the 2023 Grammys officially ended on Feb. 5, the night was just beginning for some of your favorite stars. See pics of Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Joe Jonas and more.

Lucky, lucky them.

Just moments after the 2023 Grammys took place at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, quite a few stars who attended the ceremony for music's biggest night were also ready to celebrate at the evening's official after-parties.

A few celebs including Kim Petras, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Joe Jonas, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and LL Cool J all headed over to one of the night's biggest bashes: Universal Music Group's 2023 Grammys After Party.

As for Kim, the "Unholy" singer has a lot to celebrate, considering she and co-collaborator Sam Smith took home an award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit. A historic win, as Kim is now the first openly transgender woman to win the category in the Recording Academy's 65-year history.

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she said in her emotional acceptance speech. "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight."

But Kim wasn't the only one in attendance who was up for a nomination. MGK was also nominated for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

Ahead of the ceremony, the rocker reflected on how he felt about the big night, telling Live From E! host Laverne Cox, "I'm always pretty uncomfortable here. But ultimately, I'm really happy to be here in the company of such great musicians."

Keep reading to see all the celebs (and their looks) at the star-studded event:

