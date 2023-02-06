Shop All the Best Under $100 Designer Finds From Chanel, GANNI, Jacquemus & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking to add some designer names to your wardrobe without spending an arm and a leg, you've come to the right place!
We know there are tons of covetable brands out there with the cutest and trendiest pieces that every it-girl and fashionista seem to have, so we've rounded up some of the best under $100 finds from names like Chanel, GANNI, Apparis, Coach, Jacquemus and more. From the perfect evening handbags to the most glimmering and long-lasting lip gloss, this guide to budget-friendly designer finds has got your new year wardrobe and beauty routine covered.
Scroll below for some of our favorite under $100 designer finds and get to shopping!
Longchamp Le Pliage Top Handle Green Pouch
This Longchamp Le Pliage Top Handle pouch is a compact and cute take on the quintessential Longchamp tote bag. It's the perfect size for all your essentials, and perfect for a night out.
Comme des Garçons PLAY Heart T-Shirt
This Comme des Garçons t-shirt has the signature heart detail and is available in both green and pink. Pair the look with some low-rise jeans and platform sneakers for a casual, cute look.
JACQUEMUS Off-White 'Le Bob Gadjo' Bucket Hat
This Jacquemus bucket hat is perfect for any kind of hair day. It's currently on sale in this chic off-white color for $69 instead of the usual $125.
GANNI Basic Jersey Smiley Relaxed T-Shirt
This GANNI relaxed t-shirt has all the good vibes we need. The casual top can be paired with jeans, skirts and more. It'll add a playful touch to any outfit.
Julienne Cosmetic Case 17
This cosmetic case from Coach is the perfect traveling, no matter how far your destination is. It's perfect for makeup, skincare products, haircare products, jewelry and other essentials.
Chanel LE ROUGE DUO ULTRA TENUE Ultra Wear Lip Colour
This Chanel lip duo is long-lasing, pigmented and hydrating. The glossy, full coverage finish looks ultra chic, so you don't have to constantly reapply throughout the day. It comes in so many beautiful shades, too!
GANNI Green Occasion Top Handle Bag
You can snag this GANNI top handle bag for 60% off, in this beautiful green shade. It's bound to add the perfect pop of color to any outfit.
Michael Michael Kors Logo Stamp Cardholder
This Michael Kors cardholder is understated and perfect for organizing your ID and cards. It's small enough to throw into your everyday bag, and functional and chic enough to give as a Valentine's Day gift, too!
Apparis Bambi Faux-Fur Scarf
This Apparis Bambi Faux-Fur scarf is so chic and functional, and bonus points for being animal conscious. It comes in five different colors, including black, dark brown, white and more.
Up next: check out these Black-owned beauty brands that you should support now and always.