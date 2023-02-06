2023 Grammys: Fans Outraged After Aaron Carter Left Out of Televised In Memoriam

Watch : Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday

Aaron Carter fans are calling out the Recording Academy for not honoring the late singer at the 2023 Grammys.

During the Feb. 5 broadcast of the awards show, viewers noticed that Aaron—who died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34—was not included in its in memoriam segment. While Aaron was acknowledged by the Recording Academy in a list shared online prior to the ceremony, many of his supporters took to social media to air their grievances over the onstage omission.

"Shame on the grammys 2023!" one Twitter user wrote. "He was so multitalented! A pop icon. How disheartening."

Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, "Aaron Carter was not in the in memoriam… I just. Can't."

A third follower called the exclusion "disrespectful and inhumane," adding, "we love you aaron."

The in memoriam tribute featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Maverick City Music, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt. Among the late stars honored in a slideshow shown onscreen included Migos rapper Takeoff, country legend Loretta Lynn, Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie, actress-singer Olivia Newton-John and guitarist Jeff Beck.