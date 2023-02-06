2023 Grammys: Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Channels Her Inner Material Girl

We are hung up on Lourdes Leon's 2023 Grammys look.
The model joined mom Madonna at the award show, wearing a red gown with jewels, a matching red purse and a bold red lip. Topping off the look with a diamond cross necklace and a cone shaped bra, the 26-year-old channeled the "Material Girl" singer, who rocked a similar look during her Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990.
Flash forward 33 years later, the 60-year-old attended music's biggest night, sporting an all-black ensemble, which including lace gloves and a riding crop. Madonna, who wore her hair in pinned-up pigtail braids, took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras ahead of their performance of "Unholy" at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
"Here's what I've learned after four decades in music," she began, "if they call you shocking, scandalous problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something."
"I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it," she continued. "You guys need to know, all you trouble makers out there, you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed. You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated."
For Lourdes' part, she appreciates the life her mother has given her.
"We don't get any handouts in my family," she shared during a conversation with Interview magazine in October. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.' Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you."
