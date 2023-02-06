Beyoncé Gets Emotional After Winning More Grammys Than Anyone in History

Watch : Beyonce ANNOUNCES Renaissance World Tour

Queen Bey is officially queen of the Grammys.

On Feb. 5, Beyoncé made history by breaking the record for most Grammy Awards ever won by a single artist during the 2023 ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (see every star on the red carpet here). The "Break My Soul" singer nabbed her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2022 hit Renaissance.

Late conductor Georg Solti previously held the record with 31 cumulative wins across various categories.

As Bey made her way to the stage to accept the historic honor, the entire room applauded her and gave a standing ovation.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night," Bey said during her acceptance speech, fighting back tears. "I want to thank god for protecting me. Thank you, god. I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents—my father, my mother—for loving me and pushing me."

Bey famously shouts out her late uncle Johnny, who was gay, in the Renaissance song "HEATED."