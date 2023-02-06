Beyoncé Gets Emotional After Winning More Grammys Than Anyone in History

Queen Bey is officially queen of the Grammys.
On Feb. 5, Beyoncé made history by breaking the record for most Grammy Awards ever won by a single artist during the 2023 ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (see every star on the red carpet here). The "Break My Soul" singer nabbed her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2022 hit Renaissance.
Late conductor Georg Solti previously held the record with 31 cumulative wins across various categories.
As Bey made her way to the stage to accept the historic honor, the entire room applauded her and gave a standing ovation.
"I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night," Bey said during her acceptance speech, fighting back tears. "I want to thank god for protecting me. Thank you, god. I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents—my father, my mother—for loving me and pushing me."
Bey famously shouts out her late uncle Johnny, who was gay, in the Renaissance song "HEATED."
Jay-Z's other half continued, "I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three chid, who are at home watching. I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys."
Beyoncé previously made Grammys history in 2021 when she became the most decorated singer ever and the most-winning female artist in history.
During tonight's 2023 ceremony, Bey also won Best R&B song for "Cuff It," Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Break My Soul" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa."
After her first three wins of the night, she took to Instagram to share a message, writing, "thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!"
She's still up for Album of the Year and Record and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," meaning her total Grammy count could still go up.
