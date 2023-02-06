2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Beyoncé Gets Emotional After Winning More Grammys Than Anyone in History

After winning her 32nd Grammy, breaking the all-time record for any music artist ever, the singer gave an emotional speech and shouted out her husband, Jay-Z, and three kids at the Feb. 5 ceremony.

Queen Bey is officially queen of the Grammys.

On Feb. 5, Beyoncé made history by breaking the record for most Grammy Awards ever won by a single artist during the 2023 ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (see every star on the red carpet here). The "Break My Soul" singer nabbed her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2022 hit Renaissance.

Late conductor Georg Solti previously held the record with 31 cumulative wins across various categories.

As Bey made her way to the stage to accept the historic honor, the entire room applauded her and gave a standing ovation.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night," Bey said during her acceptance speech, fighting back tears. "I want to thank god for protecting me. Thank you, god. I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents—my father, my mother—for loving me and pushing me."

Bey famously shouts out her late uncle Johnny, who was gay, in the Renaissance song "HEATED."

Jay-Z's other half continued, "I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three chid, who are at home watching. I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys."

Beyoncé previously made Grammys history in 2021 when she became the most decorated singer ever and the most-winning female artist in history.

During tonight's 2023 ceremony, Bey also won Best R&B song for "Cuff It," Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Break My Soul" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa."

After her first three wins of the night, she took to Instagram to share a message, writing, "thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!"

She's still up for Album of the Year and Record and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," meaning her total Grammy count could still go up.

Keep scrolling to see every winner at the 2023 Grammys.

Album of the Year

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Record of the Year

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

WINNER: "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: "Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Latto

Omar Apollo

Maneskin

DOMi & JD Beck

Tobe Nwigwe

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Yet To Come" - BTS

WINNER: "All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

WINNER: "Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

WINNER: Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR YOU" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

WINNER: "HRS & HRS" — Muni Long

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good"  - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

WINNER: "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps on Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Until The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde 

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

WINNER: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

WINNER: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera

WINNER: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

 

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

WINNER: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

WINNER: Motomami - Rosalía

 

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

