2023 Grammys: Adele Admits She Didn’t Take Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Advice While Accepting Award

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

Adele has melted our hearts at the 2023 Grammys.

The "Hello" singer and boyfriend of nearly two years Rich Paul transformed the 65th annual award show into their personal date night. For the evening, Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with sweeping sleeves and accessorized with a golden clutch. (See more Grammys fashion here.) As for the sports agent, he wore a classic black tuxedo as he sat close to his girlfriend ahead of her big night, which included a win for Best Pop Solo Performance for hit single "Easy on Me."

"I really was just looking forward to coming tonight. I just wanted to dedicate this to my son Angelo," Adele said, speaking of the son she shares with ex husband Simon Konecki, "Richie said don't cry. He said if you win tonight, don't cry. Here I am crying."

She continued, "Just to my son, I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."