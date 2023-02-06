2023 Grammys: Adele Admits She Didn’t Take Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Advice While Accepting Award

Adele has melted our hearts at the 2023 Grammys.
The "Hello" singer and boyfriend of nearly two years Rich Paul transformed the 65th annual award show into their personal date night. For the evening, Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with sweeping sleeves and accessorized with a golden clutch. (See more Grammys fashion here.) As for the sports agent, he wore a classic black tuxedo as he sat close to his girlfriend ahead of her big night, which included a win for Best Pop Solo Performance for hit single "Easy on Me."
"I really was just looking forward to coming tonight. I just wanted to dedicate this to my son Angelo," Adele said, speaking of the son she shares with ex husband Simon Konecki, "Richie said don't cry. He said if you win tonight, don't cry. Here I am crying."
She continued, "Just to my son, I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."
Adele is nominated for seven nominations at the awards show, which is hosted by Trevor Noah. She is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her studio album, 30. "Easy on Me" is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Adele also received a nod for Best Music Film for Adele One Night Only.
However, the biggest highlight of Adele's night might've meeting a certain movie star for the first time.
"And this is one of the strangest things I found out," Trevor said during his opening monologue. "The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never have is Dwayne Johnson."
And her wish certainly came true.
"Then I found out that he's a huge fan of yours, too," Trevor told Adele. "And I don't have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock."
And The Rock isn't the only celeb who Adele got acquainted with inside the event. Keep scrolling to see more photos of stars hanging out with the musician at the 2023 Grammys.