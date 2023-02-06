2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners

2023 Grammys: Adele Admits She Didn’t Take Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Advice While Accepting Award

Adele gave a sweet shoutout to boyfriend Rich Paul during her acceptance for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys. Read more about her heartfelt speech below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Feb 06, 2023 4:29 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCouplesAdeleCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

Adele has melted our hearts at the 2023 Grammys.

The "Hello" singer and boyfriend of nearly two years Rich Paul transformed the 65th annual award show into their personal date night. For the evening, Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with sweeping sleeves and accessorized with a golden clutch. (See more Grammys fashion here.) As for the sports agent, he wore a classic black tuxedo as he sat close to his girlfriend ahead of her big night, which included a win for Best Pop Solo Performance for hit single "Easy on Me."

"I really was just looking forward to coming tonight. I just wanted to dedicate this to my son Angelo," Adele said, speaking of the son she shares with ex husband Simon Konecki, "Richie said don't cry. He said if you win tonight, don't cry. Here I am crying."

She continued, "Just to my son, I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Grammys

Adele is nominated for seven nominations at the awards show, which is hosted by Trevor Noah. She is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her studio album, 30. "Easy on Me" is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Adele also received a nod for Best Music Film for Adele One Night Only.

However, the biggest highlight of Adele's night might've meeting a certain movie star for the first time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

See How Taylor Swift Supported Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

"And this is one of the strangest things I found out," Trevor said during his opening monologue. "The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never have is Dwayne Johnson."

And her wish certainly came true.

"Then I found out that he's a huge fan of yours, too," Trevor told Adele. "And I don't have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock."

And The Rock isn't the only celeb who Adele got acquainted with inside the event. Keep scrolling to see more photos of stars hanging out with the musician at the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dwayne Johnson & Adele
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Adele & Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele & Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lizzo & Adele
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Lizzo & Adele
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele & Lizzo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele, Beyoncé & Lizzo
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele, H.E.R. & Lizzo
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rita Wilson & Adele
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert & Adele
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert & Adele
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele & Shania Twain
Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

See How Taylor Swift Supported Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

4

See Chris Brown's Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album

5

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery