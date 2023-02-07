Why Meghan Trainor Worried She Was Experiencing Pregnancy Loss With Baby No. 2

Watch : Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Meghan Trainor thought she knew what to expect when expecting, having already welcomed son Riley in February 2021.

She even wrote the literal book on the subject, penning April's Dear Future Mama to help guide mothers-to-be through the wild, confusing messy journey. Then she got pregnant again "and this one's the opposite," the pop singer admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News. "So many things are different that I'm like, I've got to write another book and be like, 'Well, also, this could happen.'"

Chapter one: Early pregnancy can be scary AF.

"Not to get gnarly, but I had so much bleeding in the beginning that I didn't think I was pregnant," she shared of experiencing two rounds of implantation bleeding "perfectly right on track with my period."

Since she and husband Daryl Sabara had been trying, the "Made You Look" singer took a pregnancy test one morning "and was stoked," she recalled of seeing the positive result. "And then an hour later, I was like, 'Oh, here's my period.' It was tough."