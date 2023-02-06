You Can't Miss Kim Petras' Emotional Speech After Historic Grammys Win

Watch : Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Grammys 2023 E! Glambot

There's nothing unholy about this!

Sam Smith and Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards when the "Unholy" singers won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Kim is now the first openly transgender woman to win the category in the Recording Academy's 65 years.

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she began her speech on Feb. 5. "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight."

"SOPHIE, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me," Kim continued. "Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music."

The Turn Off the Light singer also thanked Madonna for championing LGBTQ rights, adding, "I don't think I'd be here without Madonna."