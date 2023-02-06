Drop the Mic and Celebrate the 2023 Grammys' Star-Studded Tribute to Hip-Hop

The 2023 Grammys did that!
During music's biggest night at the Crypto.com Arena, event organizers decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance. What came next was a must-see tribute that left the entire audience dancing the night away.
"We're going to rock the bell for the 50th anniversary," LL Cool J proclaimed. "The Roots has curated something spectacular. A flash forward through a half-century of one of the greatest ongoing musical stories ever told. It's a story that all began on August 11, 1973 when a DJ was at a party in the Bronx and played the break beats that kickstarted a global musical revolution."
Ice-T, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nelly and Lil Uzi Vert were just some of the artists who began to take the stage and perform a medley of hits. And while The Recording Academy couldn't highlight every deserving artist, they certainly gave fans a trip down memory lane.
DJ Khaled and Jay-Z couldn't stop dancing from their seats while Adele was spotted singing along to Missy's performance of "Lose Control."
And perhaps the best part was that LL Cool J made it clear this is only the beginning of a year-long celebration throughout Paramount and CBS' properties. He also helped announce the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, which will become an annual tradition on Grammy night.
"This award will recognize the contributions of creators and professionals with a proven track record of uplifting Black music," he said. "The recipient of this inaugural award is none other than an icon who helped define west coast hip-hop and has become one of the most successful stories of our times."
His name is Dr. Dre.
