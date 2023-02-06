Drop the Mic and Celebrate the 2023 Grammys' Star-Studded Tribute to Hip-Hop

Watch : DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here"

The 2023 Grammys did that!

During music's biggest night at the Crypto.com Arena, event organizers decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance. What came next was a must-see tribute that left the entire audience dancing the night away.

"We're going to rock the bell for the 50th anniversary," LL Cool J proclaimed. "The Roots has curated something spectacular. A flash forward through a half-century of one of the greatest ongoing musical stories ever told. It's a story that all began on August 11, 1973 when a DJ was at a party in the Bronx and played the break beats that kickstarted a global musical revolution."

Ice-T, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nelly and Lil Uzi Vert were just some of the artists who began to take the stage and perform a medley of hits. And while The Recording Academy couldn't highlight every deserving artist, they certainly gave fans a trip down memory lane.

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z couldn't stop dancing from their seats while Adele was spotted singing along to Missy's performance of "Lose Control."